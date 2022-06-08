ZTE’s Next Smartphone Is All About Displays and Images

ZTE has announced pricing and availability for its upcoming Axon 40 Ultra smartphone, which boasts a number of improvements over previous models.

A new press release sent to Lifewire from ZTE covers several details about the next phone in the Axon line, including an upgraded screen and camera system. It also boasts better performance, thanks in part to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

ZTE Corporation

If you're accustomed to the fully-integrated screens of other Axon smartphones, don't worry—the Axon 40 Ultra won't be breaking that particular pattern. In fact, ZTE claims the improvements made to the 40 Ultra's 6.8-inch AMOLED screen have resulted in a clearer display with smoother images and more precise synchronization.

A similar level of attention has been paid to the cameras, starting with a 16MP front-facing unit with increased light sensitivity and a lot of AI-driven technological support. So basically, all your selfies have the capacity to look even better than on previous Axon phones. On the literal flip-side, the Axon 40 Ultra uses a trio of 64MP cameras (telephoto, ultra-wide, and "humanity") that also boast improved image quality all-around. And they can support up to 8K video recording on top of that.

ZTE Corporation

The Axon 40 Ultra also uses a liquid cooling system to further enhance performance and reduce heat buildup along with the previously-mentioned Snapdragon processor. And while ZTE hasn't provided an estimate on how long the new phone will hold a charge, the 5000mAh battery at least supports 65W "super-fast charging."

The Axon 40 Ultra goes on sale on June 21st, starting at $799 for the 8GB+128GB version and $899 for the 12GB+256GB model. Though preorders are open now if you want to get one lined up in advance.