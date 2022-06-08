News > Phones ZTE’s Next Smartphone Is All About Displays and Images Though performance is also getting a boost By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 8, 2022 11:40AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming ZTE has announced pricing and availability for its upcoming Axon 40 Ultra smartphone, which boasts a number of improvements over previous models. A new press release sent to Lifewire from ZTE covers several details about the next phone in the Axon line, including an upgraded screen and camera system. It also boasts better performance, thanks in part to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. ZTE Corporation If you're accustomed to the fully-integrated screens of other Axon smartphones, don't worry—the Axon 40 Ultra won't be breaking that particular pattern. In fact, ZTE claims the improvements made to the 40 Ultra's 6.8-inch AMOLED screen have resulted in a clearer display with smoother images and more precise synchronization. A similar level of attention has been paid to the cameras, starting with a 16MP front-facing unit with increased light sensitivity and a lot of AI-driven technological support. So basically, all your selfies have the capacity to look even better than on previous Axon phones. On the literal flip-side, the Axon 40 Ultra uses a trio of 64MP cameras (telephoto, ultra-wide, and "humanity") that also boast improved image quality all-around. And they can support up to 8K video recording on top of that. ZTE Corporation The Axon 40 Ultra also uses a liquid cooling system to further enhance performance and reduce heat buildup along with the previously-mentioned Snapdragon processor. And while ZTE hasn't provided an estimate on how long the new phone will hold a charge, the 5000mAh battery at least supports 65W "super-fast charging." The Axon 40 Ultra goes on sale on June 21st, starting at $799 for the 8GB+128GB version and $899 for the 12GB+256GB model. Though preorders are open now if you want to get one lined up in advance. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit