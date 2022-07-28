News > Phones Zenfone 9 Aims to Eliminate Camera Shake The components actually move to reduce camera shake By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2022 12:48PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Most modern smartphones prioritize everything but a small form factor, with ever-increasing display sizes, batteries, and other features that make them tough to fit inside pockets or bags. The Asus Zenfone line, however, emphasizes form factor and portability, and this trend continues with today’s launch event for the Zenfone 9. This newest iteration of the company’s flagship mini-smartphone brings some impressive specs but, most importantly, a complete overhaul of the camera system. Asus The camera includes a gimbal-like stabilization system to eliminate shaky video footage and improve the results while shooting in low light. How does it work? The entire camera, lens, and sensors alike move to accommodate for poor lighting conditions and accidental vibrations. You can actually see this movement as you use the camera, with all the various elements shifting around underneath the large outer lens. Asus says this allows the camera to compensate for three degrees of motion, compared to one degree with the Zenfone 8. This new approach to stabilization is novel, to be sure, but in practice, it could rival many big players, such as Apple’s sensor-based stabilization found with the higher-end iPhone 13 cameras. As for additional specs, the Zenfone 9 features the newest and greatest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and a 5.9-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The base model ships with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though custom configuration is possible. The frame is made from aluminum, and the display is protected by ultra-durable Gorilla Glass. Oh, and there’s a headphone jack if you're into that sort of thing. Pricing and availability are still up in the air, at least in the United States. In Europe, the cost converts to around $800. The Zenfone 9 launches first in Europe, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, with the US coming at a later date. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit