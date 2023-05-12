‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Gets a New Trailer for Today’s Release

Nintendo drops an official launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for today's highly-anticipated release.

Many feel that the wait for the sequel to 2017's Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been a long one, but today that wait is finally over as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hits digital and physical shelves. Nintendo UK has put up a new launch trailer to celebrate, showcasing a number of the game's mechanics and brief story snippets that may look familiar to those who have been keeping up.

Nintendo UK

Hyrule continues to be the center of the action, with Tears of the Kingdom using a very similar map to Breath of the Wild—except this time, it's even more vertical.

While Link will still be climbing mountains and exploring vast, open land, he'll also be visiting several islands floating in the skies above the landscape. He'll also be doing a lot of falling, but in this case, it's more like gravity-assisted travel rather than death-defying leaps.

A few of the game's larger enemies (massive humanoid constructs, gooey monsters full of teeth, etc.) are also shown off in the trailer, along with a handful of story moments. You can catch Link cruising around in a DIY buggy around the 0:48 mark, too.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now for the Nintendo Switch as an eShop digital download or a physical release in stores. You can purchase a copy for $69.99 or grab the Collector's Edition (with an art book, SteelBook game case, pin set, and poster) for $129.99—if you can find one.