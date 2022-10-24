News > Software & Apps YouTube’s Getting a Slightly New Look and a Much Better Zoom No more awkwardly holding the screen for a closer look By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 11:22AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming YouTube is getting a subtle visual overhaul, along with a few other added functions and features. Whether you use YouTube in a browser or on your phone, things are going to start looking a little different in the near future—especially if you prefer to use the dark theme. The darks are getting darker to bump up the contrast and make colors and brighter tones pop just a bit more, while video and playlist pages will be adding a little dynamic color. Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images This "ambient mode," as YouTube calls it, dynamically samples color from the video and adds similar shades to the background of the video or playlist page. Think of it as a subtle color bleed effect, which YouTube says was inspired by the color and light we often see reflecting off of surfaces when watching TV in a dark room. Video watch pages are also getting a few adjustments, with actions such as Like, Share, and Download being visually downplayed so as not to clutter the page as much. Video description links are also being changed from typical URLs to buttons—presumably through an automated process of some kind though YouTube didn't go into detail about the process. Even the Subscribe button is getting an overhaul, with the familiar YouTube Red getting the axe in favor of a new color and shape that YouTube believes will stand out a lot more. Looks aren't the only thing changing, though. The pinch-to-zoom feature made possible through the mobile app is also getting a pretty simple (but significant) update. While you could zoom in on a playing video before, now the view will stay zoomed in until you decide to pull back—no more snapping back once you let go of the screen. You'll also be able to drag the zoomed-in view around while the video is running, so you don't lose track of whatever it is you wanted to see more closely. YouTube And if you use the app or web version, you can drag up from the bottom of the video (while seeking) to use Precise Seeking, which will show you more detailed thumbnails of the video timeline. It's basically a better way to find the exact moment in a video that you're looking for. The updated look for YouTube starts rolling out today and is expected to finish within the next few weeks across the various platforms (web, mobile, smart TVs). While it's all going to be available on the mobile app, features like improved pinch-to-zoom won't make an appearance on the web or smart TV versions. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit