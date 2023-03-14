News > Streaming YouTube TV Adds Multiview Support So You Can Watch Four Things at Once Starting with March Madness games By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 01:58PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming YouTube TV is adding a multiview option, allowing users to test their focus by watching multiple programs at once. The appropriately-named multiview feature splits the screen into two or four segments, with each square streaming from a different source. The tool is launching with an emphasis placed on sports, as it is releasing alongside this year’s March Madness NCAA basketball tournament, though YouTube hopes to broaden its scope in the coming months. Google However, if you are invested in college basketball, this may be the best way to keep track of multiple games at a time. Multiview not only shows four games at once but lets users instantly route audio and captions from the stream of their choice to avoid, you know, an endless cacophony of noise. This early access tool will be available to a randomly selected pool of users starting now. If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, look for the “Top Picks for You” section to see if you can access multiview. If not, it will roll out to all users once all the bugs are ironed out. If you're not a sports fan, YouTube promises that the technology will eventually make its way to regular programming so you can (maybe) watch every incarnation of Law & Order simultaneously as a fun, yet harrowing, experiment. The company also says that the feature is not reserved for YouTube TV subscribers, as regular old YouTube will also get it sometime in the near future. Four random ASMR videos running at the same time? Yes, please. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit