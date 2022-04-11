YouTube Promises More for 10th Year Coachella Stream

For its 10th year of Coachella streaming coverage, YouTube intends to offer even more for viewers (both free and Premium) with artist interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, etc.

YouTube will once again be covering both weekends of the popular music festival that's been taking place at the Empire Polo Club since 1999. With 2022 marking its 10th year of streaming the event, YouTube is planning to offer more incentives for music lovers (and anyone else, really) to tune in.

YouTube

In addition to the live performances you can catch on one of three simultaneous streams (because some performances happen at the same times), YouTube is providing several extras. You'll be able to catch artist interviews, watch some behind-the-scenes footage and enter sweepstakes via YouTube Shorts, or buy exclusive merchandise with YouTube Shopping.

YouTube Premium members will also have access to six different pre-party streams over the course of the event, along with other as-of-yet unspecified perks. 88rising, Banda MS, and Cordae will participate for the first weekend, while beabadoobee, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, and Omar Apollo will make up the second. According to YouTube, these Premium-exclusive pre-parties will all take place on the artists' respective channels, then automatically redirect to their performances once they begin.

The first weekend will be streaming from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17, with the second weekend running from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24. You'll be able to catch everything from the Coachella YouTube channel on any devices that support the website (smartphones, TVs, computers, etc.).