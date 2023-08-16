Google is bringing modern features to one of the NFL's best-known properties.

With the start of the 2023 NFL season a few short weeks away, Google is gearing up by introducing a handful of new features to improve the viewing experience for Sunday Ticket subscribers.

Google is adding live chat and polls to the Sunday Ticket experience on YouTube. Provided you pay for the package, you can talk with other football fans whether you’re watching a game on your mobile device or TV. Google says other live features, including NFL shop integration, will follow soon after.

Starting this season, NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers can chat with other fans during games. Google

On YouTube, the company is also bringing over YouTube TV’s Key plays functionality. If you miss part of a live game, the platform will bring you up to speed with a curated snippet of major plays before dropping you right into the action. "Key plays for YouTube will only be available on TVs this season,” the company notes.

Shorts, Google’s TikTok competitor, also factors into the company’s Sunday Ticket plans. Starting this season, real-time highlights will appear in the Shorts player. If you see a red ‘Live’ ring around the NFL channel avatar, you can tap to see what games are underway.

Google is also expanding the number of multiview options available to YouTube and YouTube TV users while watching NFL games. For instance, the company will allow Sunday Ticket + RedZone subscribers to watch out-of-market games and content from the RedZone channel simultaneously.

Separately, Google plans to offer more flexible billing options to Sunday Ticket subscribers. Starting today, the company has started rolling out monthly payment plans in most states. That will be welcome news for football fans, considering yearly Sunday Ticket subscriptions start at $349. “This will enable you to pay for your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription over time, versus all at once,” wrote Courtney Lessard, group product manager for NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube Prime Channels, in the company’s announcement. Google expects to complete rolling out monthly payment plans by next week.

The company will also introduce new student plans during that same time frame. Google didn’t share pricing information, but presumably, the new plans will cost less than their regular counterparts.