Your Android Phone Isn’t Worth as Much to Apple as It Used to Be

Apple has cut the trade-in values for some of the Android phones it accepts. The move leads to maximum values almost $100 below what they used to be, making Android phones worth less to the tech giant than trade-ins for its own devices.

For those who aren’t aware, Apple has been pushing for more users to adopt its iPhone, and in recent years it started accepting trade-ins of your older devices. This essentially made it possible to get some money back on the device you’d been using while letting you put it toward the purchase of a new one. While Apple doesn’t accept all Android phones, the ones it does accept have recently seen a change in value.

Adrien / Unsplash

MacRumors was the first to spot the changes, noting the affected devices include the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G. Not all eligible devices have seen changes, though. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel 3a trade-in values haven’t changed, and Apple has also tweaked some of the trade-in prices for Mac and iPads.

The affected devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G – previously $325, now $260

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G – previously $435, now $325

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - previously $275, now $205

Samsung Galaxy S20 – previously $205, now $150

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – previously $545, now $405

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – previously $385, now $285

Google Pixel 5 – previously $315, now $235

Google Pixel 4 XL – previously $180, now $135

Google Pixel 4 – previously $150, now $110

The changes to the iPad and Mac lineup are also notable. Here’s what changed for those devices:

Base iPad – previously $205, now $200

iPad Air – previously $345, now worth $335

MacBook Air – previously worth $550, now $530

MacBook Pro – previously $1630, now $1415

Discontinued MacBooks – previously $340, now worth $325

Mac mini – previously $800, now $740

iMac – previously $1320, now worth $1260

You can see full details for Apple’s trade-in program on its website, as well as a full list of devices that are eligible for the service.