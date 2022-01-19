News > Phones Your Android Phone Isn’t Worth as Much to Apple as It Used to Be Apple has cut Android trade-in prices By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2022 10:35AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Apple has cut the trade-in values for some of the Android phones it accepts. The move leads to maximum values almost $100 below what they used to be, making Android phones worth less to the tech giant than trade-ins for its own devices. For those who aren’t aware, Apple has been pushing for more users to adopt its iPhone, and in recent years it started accepting trade-ins of your older devices. This essentially made it possible to get some money back on the device you’d been using while letting you put it toward the purchase of a new one. While Apple doesn’t accept all Android phones, the ones it does accept have recently seen a change in value. Adrien / Unsplash MacRumors was the first to spot the changes, noting the affected devices include the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G. Not all eligible devices have seen changes, though. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel 3a trade-in values haven’t changed, and Apple has also tweaked some of the trade-in prices for Mac and iPads. The affected devices include: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G – previously $325, now $260Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G – previously $435, now $325Samsung Galaxy S20+ - previously $275, now $205Samsung Galaxy S20 – previously $205, now $150Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – previously $545, now $405Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – previously $385, now $285Google Pixel 5 – previously $315, now $235Google Pixel 4 XL – previously $180, now $135Google Pixel 4 – previously $150, now $110 The changes to the iPad and Mac lineup are also notable. Here’s what changed for those devices: Base iPad – previously $205, now $200iPad Air – previously $345, now worth $335MacBook Air – previously worth $550, now $530MacBook Pro – previously $1630, now $1415Discontinued MacBooks – previously $340, now worth $325Mac mini – previously $800, now $740iMac – previously $1320, now worth $1260 You can see full details for Apple’s trade-in program on its website, as well as a full list of devices that are eligible for the service. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit