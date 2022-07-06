News > Computers You Won’t Have to Wait Much Longer for an M2 MacBook Air Orders open up on Friday By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 11:22AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Apple has announced ordering and shipping dates for the upcoming M2 MacBook Air. We've known that Apple's upcoming 13.6-inch MacBook Air would have the latest M2 Silicon chip for about a month, but now we also know when they'll be available. However, while the laptop may have been redesigned to take advantage of the faster processor, it may not be a "can't miss" upgrade option. Apple Despite the "supercharged" performance claims from Apple, the M2 MacBook Pro didn't exactly wow people. At least, not the more affordable baseline model. Granted, the M2 MacBook Pro was basically an older model with an M2 chip substitution, while the upcoming M2 MacBook Air has purportedly been built around Apple's new chip. It's a redesign that allows the M2 MackBook Air to reduce its size and weight (compared to previous models), so it's now less than half an inch thick and weighs less than three pounds. However, the size reduction hasn't prevented Apple from fitting a 13.6-inch Retina display into the chassis or a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. According to the specs page, it comes with a 256GB SSD (or 512GB for the more expensive model), but it's unclear if that's the same kind of SSD that was bogging down the M2 MacBook Pro. Apple Orders for the M2 MacBook Air open up at 5 a.m. PDT (8 a.m. ET) this Friday, July 8, starting at $1,199. Customers (and authorized retailers) should start receiving the new laptop next week, as early as Friday, July 15. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit