You Won’t Have to Wait Much Longer for an M2 MacBook Air

Apple has announced ordering and shipping dates for the upcoming M2 MacBook Air.

We've known that Apple's upcoming 13.6-inch MacBook Air would have the latest M2 Silicon chip for about a month, but now we also know when they'll be available. However, while the laptop may have been redesigned to take advantage of the faster processor, it may not be a "can't miss" upgrade option.

Despite the "supercharged" performance claims from Apple, the M2 MacBook Pro didn't exactly wow people. At least, not the more affordable baseline model. Granted, the M2 MacBook Pro was basically an older model with an M2 chip substitution, while the upcoming M2 MacBook Air has purportedly been built around Apple's new chip.

It's a redesign that allows the M2 MackBook Air to reduce its size and weight (compared to previous models), so it's now less than half an inch thick and weighs less than three pounds. However, the size reduction hasn't prevented Apple from fitting a 13.6-inch Retina display into the chassis or a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. According to the specs page, it comes with a 256GB SSD (or 512GB for the more expensive model), but it's unclear if that's the same kind of SSD that was bogging down the M2 MacBook Pro.

Orders for the M2 MacBook Air open up at 5 a.m. PDT (8 a.m. ET) this Friday, July 8, starting at $1,199. Customers (and authorized retailers) should start receiving the new laptop next week, as early as Friday, July 15.