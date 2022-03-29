News > Internet & Security You Should Update or Replace Your Wyze Security Camera Several vulnerabilities could compromise your devices By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 29, 2022 11:05AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Several vulnerabilities have been found in Wyze Cam security cameras version 1, 2, and 3, which could give attackers access to camera feeds or allow them to execute malicious code. A report from Bitdefender reveals some flaws in Wyze Cam home security cameras that outside parties could exploit. These include a way to access the camera's SD card, the ability to execute commands remotely, and access to the camera's video feed. Though Bitdefender clarifies that, while these vulnerabilities were found in Wyze Cam version 1, version 2, and version 3, they have been patched out of the two newer cameras. Wyze Labs, Inc If you use a Wyze Cam and are concerned about potential security compromises, Bitdefender recommends setting them up on a separate network from what you use for regular home stuff. This can be done by changing your router's Service Set Identifier (SSID) or connecting your security devices to a guest network. It also suggests using a router that has cybersecurity measures built-in, such as the NETGEAR Orbi. Wyze Labs, Inc If you have a Wyze Cam 2 or 3, you should make sure they're updated. If you have a Wyze Cam 1, which was discontinued earlier this year and is no longer being supported, you won't be able to download a patch for these vulnerabilities. You could follow Bitdefender's suggestions to mitigate potential problems, but it might be worth considering replacing the camera with a newer (and patched) version instead. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit