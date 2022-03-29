You Should Update or Replace Your Wyze Security Camera

Several vulnerabilities have been found in Wyze Cam security cameras version 1, 2, and 3, which could give attackers access to camera feeds or allow them to execute malicious code.

A report from Bitdefender reveals some flaws in Wyze Cam home security cameras that outside parties could exploit. These include a way to access the camera's SD card, the ability to execute commands remotely, and access to the camera's video feed. Though Bitdefender clarifies that, while these vulnerabilities were found in Wyze Cam version 1, version 2, and version 3, they have been patched out of the two newer cameras.

Wyze Labs, Inc

If you use a Wyze Cam and are concerned about potential security compromises, Bitdefender recommends setting them up on a separate network from what you use for regular home stuff. This can be done by changing your router's Service Set Identifier (SSID) or connecting your security devices to a guest network. It also suggests using a router that has cybersecurity measures built-in, such as the NETGEAR Orbi.

Wyze Labs, Inc

If you have a Wyze Cam 2 or 3, you should make sure they're updated. If you have a Wyze Cam 1, which was discontinued earlier this year and is no longer being supported, you won't be able to download a patch for these vulnerabilities. You could follow Bitdefender's suggestions to mitigate potential problems, but it might be worth considering replacing the camera with a newer (and patched) version instead.