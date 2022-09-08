You’ll Be Able to Easily Share Files Between More Android Devices Soon

A bunch of new features and feature updates are bound for Android, from file sharing improvements to more accessibility tools.

Nearby Share is the first of many Android improvements that Google highlighted, as the AirDrop-alike will expand its reach to more devices. Yes, you could already share files between Android phones, but once this rolls out you'll be able to connect with other Android devices as well. So you can easily transfer photos, videos, and so on between your phone, Android tablet, or Chromebook.

Gboard is also getting emoji support, and Gboard Beta app users can try it out for themselves right now. This allows users to "emojify" their posts with the push of a button, while also adding several new Emoji Kitchen mash-ups as Gboard stickers. And Google Meet for Android phones and tablets will add live sharing options for videos and some classic games, with support for up to 100 simultaneous friends and family members.

A couple of new accessibility options are also on the way, starting with improved alerts for the Live Transcribe & Notification app. It will detect nearby sounds (door knocks, alarms, etc), then send a notification to your phone or watch—and you'll be able to add your own custom sounds for the app to listen for. Google TV will also be sorting its movies that include audio descriptions into a new category—just use Google Assistant to “Search audio description movies” for a curated list.

Google hasn't provided a release date for its Nearby Share, Google Meet, or Live Transcribe & Notification changes just yet. However, it has stated that emoji support will be available for all "Gboard English typers" in the coming weeks.

