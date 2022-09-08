News > Software & Apps You’ll Be Able to Easily Share Files Between More Android Devices Soon More accessibility options and updates for Gboard are also inbound By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 02:39PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A bunch of new features and feature updates are bound for Android, from file sharing improvements to more accessibility tools. Nearby Share is the first of many Android improvements that Google highlighted, as the AirDrop-alike will expand its reach to more devices. Yes, you could already share files between Android phones, but once this rolls out you'll be able to connect with other Android devices as well. So you can easily transfer photos, videos, and so on between your phone, Android tablet, or Chromebook. Google Gboard is also getting emoji support, and Gboard Beta app users can try it out for themselves right now. This allows users to "emojify" their posts with the push of a button, while also adding several new Emoji Kitchen mash-ups as Gboard stickers. And Google Meet for Android phones and tablets will add live sharing options for videos and some classic games, with support for up to 100 simultaneous friends and family members. Google A couple of new accessibility options are also on the way, starting with improved alerts for the Live Transcribe & Notification app. It will detect nearby sounds (door knocks, alarms, etc), then send a notification to your phone or watch—and you'll be able to add your own custom sounds for the app to listen for. Google TV will also be sorting its movies that include audio descriptions into a new category—just use Google Assistant to “Search audio description movies” for a curated list. Google hasn't provided a release date for its Nearby Share, Google Meet, or Live Transcribe & Notification changes just yet. However, it has stated that emoji support will be available for all "Gboard English typers" in the coming weeks. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit