News > Internet & Security You.com's New YouChat 2.0 Takes Aim at Google Bard and ChatGPT Find everything with this new multimodal search tool By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 01:56PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming There is a new AI search assistant in town that is completely unaffiliated with Microsoft Bing, Google Bard, or ChatGPT. Introducing YouChat 2.0, an offering developed by AI (artificial intelligence) startup You.com. According to the company's blog, the original AI search assistant technology was introduced in December of last year before Microsoft and Google made their grand announcements. However, it wasn't available for use until now. You.com Can this independent chatbot actually compete with the major players? It certainly brings some new ideas to the table. YouChat integrates multimodal search into its feature set, which Google and ChatGPT have yet to do. A multimodal search function adds elements beyond text when answering queries. This allows for more precise and nuanced answers. For instance, asking about a company’s market share will return a visual analysis that leverages integrated apps like AI image generators, stock market widgets, Wikipedia, and much more. You.com YouChat 2.0 blends its AI capabilities with connected apps and data from the web, so when you search for something, rather than trying to pull together what could be inaccurate numbers, YouChat can provide text and more visual information that answers your question. The company said the AI search assistant can also have "conversations" that can further draw information from the multimodal search. The company remains mum on the underpinning technologies that power YouChat but claims YouChat can "do it all," including helping you to create images, write code, find explanations for complex ideas, and even create text content. And now, since it has gone live, you can try out YouChat for yourself. It's always nice to have another robot friend in your life. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit