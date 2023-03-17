News > Social Media You Can Now Pay Meta to Verify Your Facebook and Instagram Account Have your government-issued ID handy By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 01:06PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Meta's own paid verification service (and Twitter Blue rival )is beginning to roll out in the US. After Twitter Blue opened the verification floodgates to more accounts willing to pay for a subscription, Meta is now following suit with its own verified account plans. And today Mark Zuckerberg revealed (Instagram stories expire after 24 hours so the link won't last forever) that Meta Verified has begun rolling out to Facebook and Instagram users in the US. Meta Aside from the clearly different platforms, there are several elements that set Meta Verified apart from Twitter Blue. Signing up for Twitter Blue requires an account be at least 90 days old and must be confirmed with a phone number, while you'll need to provide a government-issued ID for Meta Verified. Meta This verification is the primary function of Meta Verified, rather than simply acting as a subscription badge. "Proactive account protection" is included as part of the membership, which Meta claims will keep an eye out for fakes and duplicate attempts while also requiring 2-factor authentication. It's also promising more direct and immediate support for Verified users, along with extra incentives like exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels. While Meta Verification is rolling out now, you'll still have to join the waitlist to start the signup process. Meta Verified will cost you a few dollars more than Twitter Blue's $8.99 per month, set at $11.99 per month for just Facebook (on the web) or $14.99 per month for Facebook and Instagram on Android and iOS. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit