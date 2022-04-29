News > Internet & Security You Can Now Ask Google to Remove Personal Info From Searches But that won't remove the information at its source By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 29, 2022 11:11AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Google is taking a more active role in stopping the spread of sensitive and personal information by allowing you to request its removal from searches. The new policy applies to what Google refers to as personally identifiable information (PII), such as details that could be used for identity theft or more direct harm. Info like bank account or credit card numbers, medical records, personal contact details, social security numbers, and so on. Whether or not it acts on these requests is discretionary, however. Sean Gallup / Staff / Getty Images If you believe there's sensitive information about you posted online somewhere, you can start a removal request that includes links to and explanations of the offending items. In the event of doxxing (malicious sharing of your personal contact details), Google has to determine that there are explicit or implicit threats or calls to action to harass in order to act. If it's decided that the linked information doesn't qualify (Google has not divulged its methods for verifying these details), no action will be taken. Tetra Images / Getty Images Should Google decide that the links do qualify for removal, it will take steps to prevent the information from appearing in future Google searches. This can include searches for your name, general searches that might turn up your details for some other reason, or both. Though it's important to note that Google will only remove these details as search results—actually, removing the information will have to be handled by the hosting websites. You can begin submitting links to web pages and images that you believe include your personal information to Google now. Be ready to provide links to the source, a link to the Google search results, and a screenshot of the sensitive information as it appears on the web page. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit