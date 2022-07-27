News > Gaming Yamaha Pushes Into the World of Gaming Accessories A gaming headset, a mixer, and proprietary software By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 01:03PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming When you think Yamaha, you probably picture home audio equipment, musical instruments, and, heck, even jet skis, but you don’t imagine gaming accessories. The Japanese tech giant is looking to change that perception as they finally wade into the wide world of gaming. The company just announced a gaming headset and a mixer, along with some nifty software to go along with each device. Yamaha First up, the ZG01 gaming mixer, which is Yamaha’s first-ever audio mixer designed with gamers in mind. This USB-accessible mixer provides full controls over game sounds, voice chat, and personal voice levels, in addition to offering various vocal effects, 3D surround sound, and modes dedicated to competitive gaming. It also easily connects to PCs, gaming consoles, and smartphones. The intent here is to turn audio management from a frustration to a source of joy, as Yamaha says the mixer brings an "optimal combination of connectivity, control, and effects in a super easy-to-use layout." The companion gaming headset, the YH–G01, makes full use of the features afforded by the mixer. This headset includes both a condenser microphone and a boom mic, for versatility, with a light and portable form factor for long gaming sessions. Yamaha Both gadgets integrate with Yamaha’s new ZG controller software, allowing for increased customization. With this software, you can set personal audio profiles for both the mixer and headset and tweak all the various effects to create some truly unique vocal sounds. The ZG line is available today straight from Yamaha. Each item can be purchased separately, but a combo pack saves you $50 or so. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit