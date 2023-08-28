News > Software & Apps Yahoo Mail Gets AI Tools to Keep Track of Deals and Help Manage Emails Get help writing and sorting messages, and never lose track of coupon codes By Rob Rich Rob Rich News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 02:16PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Email can be tough, but this beta update could help you with everything from searching through those emails to writing new ones and summarizing important information. Yahoo Mail's AI beta is introducing new ways to help you manage your emails and assist with online shopping. A brand new Yahoo Mail feature is in the works via the "Yahoo Mail AI beta experience" that promises to keep track of forgotten store discount codes and gift cards for you, along with updates for searching, writing, and summaries. eclipse_images / Getty Images The newest addition, Shopping Saver, boasts the ability to dig up any codes, credits, or gift cards that might be languishing in your inbox. Though while it may keep you from losing them for the sake of future purchases, the tool can also suggest message drafts to send to vendors on your behalf after a purchase has been made. Yahoo believes this can be used to save money post-buying—assuming you have an applicable code or card and the vendor accepts it, of course. stockcam / Getty Images Three other AI tools are also getting updates. The search function now accepts questions (instead of just names or keywords) and offers new Date, From, and To filters. Writing Assistant, which can draft outgoing emails for you, is adding more "tones" for your suggested messages, so now you can set the voice to apologetic, urgent, and so on. Message Summary will scan incoming emails and provide abbreviated versions focusing on important elements such as requested actions, dates, and times. Shopping Saver and other AI tool updates are now available through Yahoo Mail's AI beta program on both iOS and web browsers—which is currently accepting sign-ups. No details have been given on a public release just yet, but Yahoo has stated that one is planned for some point in the future. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit