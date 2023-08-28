Yahoo Mail Gets AI Tools to Keep Track of Deals and Help Manage Emails

Email can be tough, but this beta update could help you with everything from searching through those emails to writing new ones and summarizing important information.

Yahoo Mail's AI beta is introducing new ways to help you manage your emails and assist with online shopping.

A brand new Yahoo Mail feature is in the works via the "Yahoo Mail AI beta experience" that promises to keep track of forgotten store discount codes and gift cards for you, along with updates for searching, writing, and summaries.

The newest addition, Shopping Saver, boasts the ability to dig up any codes, credits, or gift cards that might be languishing in your inbox. Though while it may keep you from losing them for the sake of future purchases, the tool can also suggest message drafts to send to vendors on your behalf after a purchase has been made. Yahoo believes this can be used to save money post-buying—assuming you have an applicable code or card and the vendor accepts it, of course.

Three other AI tools are also getting updates. The search function now accepts questions (instead of just names or keywords) and offers new Date, From, and To filters. Writing Assistant, which can draft outgoing emails for you, is adding more "tones" for your suggested messages, so now you can set the voice to apologetic, urgent, and so on. Message Summary will scan incoming emails and provide abbreviated versions focusing on important elements such as requested actions, dates, and times.

Shopping Saver and other AI tool updates are now available through Yahoo Mail's AI beta program on both iOS and web browsers—which is currently accepting sign-ups. No details have been given on a public release just yet, but Yahoo has stated that one is planned for some point in the future.