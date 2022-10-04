Xiaomi’s 12T Series Flagship Smartphones Are All About the Cameras

After a bit of waiting, Xiaomi's latest Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro flagship smartphones are poised to release to global markets.

The Xiaomi 12T Series is about to see an international release, with both models pushing an upgraded camera system as their main draw. Something that may be benefitting from the company's recent partnership with Leica, though that isn't explicitly stated. The catch is that this release doesn't include the US, and is limited to the same regions Xiaomi is typically available in, including China, most of Europe, and India.

Xiaomi

Each of the 12T Series phones includes a "pro-grade" camera with low-light functionality, with a 108MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera built into the 12T. And, of course, true to its name, the 12T Pro takes things a bit further with a 200MP primary camera with an in-sensor 2x zoom for clearer portraits. The 12T Pro also makes better use of Xiaomi's ProCut and Ultra burst features to create "professional-looking content," while supporting 8K full resolution video as well.

Xiaomi

Past the improved camera system Xiaomi is so excited about, both 12T phones use a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1220p resolution. The 12T utilizes a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset for what Xiaomi says amounts to up to a 30-percent performance improvement compared to previous models. While the 12T Pro offers a 16.7-percent performance improvement with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. And both 12T Series phones come with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, with Xiaomi claiming they can reach 100 percent as quickly as 19 minutes and last for up to 13.5 hours of use.

Both the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will be available for international ordering starting on Thursday, October 13th. While Xiaomi doesn't explicitly sell to the US, you can still buy one from the official online shop—just be aware that, as Android Authority points out, there are important factors to consider. Xiaomi sells user data to keep prices down, and you won't always have Google Play available on a given phone model. If that's not a deal-breaker, you can nab the 12T starting at about $598 for the 128GB model with 8GM RAM or the 12T Pro starting at about $748 for the 128GB model with 8GB RAM.