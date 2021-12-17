Xiaomi Reveals 4K TV Stick With Voice-Activated Remote

Move over Chromecast with Google TV, there’s a new 4K streaming stick in town.

Chinese gadget manufacturer Xiaomi just unveiled a successor to their popular Mi TV Stick, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. As the name suggests, the primary selling point is its content in glorious 4K resolution, whereas the company’s previous stick was stuck at 1080p.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision platforms and features 2GB of RAM and a quad-core processor. Streaming apps are downloaded from the Google Play store, so nearly every major streamer is supported.

It also ships with a physical remote embedded with voice recognition tech and onboard Google Assistant software, so you can issue voice commands for content selection.

Speaking of Google, most of the specs here are set to rival the company’s Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick, as Xiaomi’s offering supports similar codecs and resolutions. Both sticks are also powered by Android 11, despite Android 12 being readily available for devices.

Xiaomi has yet to announce pricing or availability, so we don’t know if the cost undercuts Google’s flagship streaming stick. However, it shouldn’t be long before the company reveals more information.

