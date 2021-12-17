News > Smart & Connected Life Xiaomi Reveals 4K TV Stick With Voice-Activated Remote No pricing or availability info yet By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 17, 2021 11:49AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Move over Chromecast with Google TV, there’s a new 4K streaming stick in town. Chinese gadget manufacturer Xiaomi just unveiled a successor to their popular Mi TV Stick, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. As the name suggests, the primary selling point is its content in glorious 4K resolution, whereas the company’s previous stick was stuck at 1080p. Xiaomi The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision platforms and features 2GB of RAM and a quad-core processor. Streaming apps are downloaded from the Google Play store, so nearly every major streamer is supported. It also ships with a physical remote embedded with voice recognition tech and onboard Google Assistant software, so you can issue voice commands for content selection. Speaking of Google, most of the specs here are set to rival the company’s Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick, as Xiaomi’s offering supports similar codecs and resolutions. Both sticks are also powered by Android 11, despite Android 12 being readily available for devices. Xiaomi has yet to announce pricing or availability, so we don’t know if the cost undercuts Google’s flagship streaming stick. However, it shouldn’t be long before the company reveals more information. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit