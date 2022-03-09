Xbox's March 2022 Update Adds New Quick Resume Feature

The Xbox team is rolling out its March update bringing fixes and new features to its gaming consoles and controllers.

The update will add the ability to pin two games instead of one on Quick Resume, an option to remap the Share button, and a new audio setup menu. Fixes are arriving in the form of a firmware update that aims to improve the performance of select Xbox controllers.

Microsoft/Xbox

Quick Resume is only for Xbox Series X|S consoles and allows you to pin two games you can choose between playing without losing any progress. Pinned games will only be removed by manually selecting them, as when pinning a different game, or when a pinned game receives a mandatory update.

Additionally, you can now remap the Share button on your Xbox Wireless, Elite Series 2, and Adaptive Controller thanks to a new Xbox Accessories app. New options include muting the TV, opening the friends list, or accessing the achievements menu. This capability also makes it easier for gamers with disabilities to access assistive technology.



Microsoft/Xbox

The final major update comes in a guided audio setup that shows you how to configure your speakers and general setup to take full advantage of the newly added Dolby Atmos support.

As for the incoming fixes, the Xbox team didn't go into detail, but it did mention that the Elite Series 2, Adaptive, and Xbox One with Bluetooth support controllers will see performance improvements.