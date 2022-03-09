News > Gaming Xbox's March 2022 Update Adds New Quick Resume Feature Share button remapping and firmware update also included By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2022 04:18PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The Xbox team is rolling out its March update bringing fixes and new features to its gaming consoles and controllers. The update will add the ability to pin two games instead of one on Quick Resume, an option to remap the Share button, and a new audio setup menu. Fixes are arriving in the form of a firmware update that aims to improve the performance of select Xbox controllers. Microsoft/Xbox Quick Resume is only for Xbox Series X|S consoles and allows you to pin two games you can choose between playing without losing any progress. Pinned games will only be removed by manually selecting them, as when pinning a different game, or when a pinned game receives a mandatory update. Additionally, you can now remap the Share button on your Xbox Wireless, Elite Series 2, and Adaptive Controller thanks to a new Xbox Accessories app. New options include muting the TV, opening the friends list, or accessing the achievements menu. This capability also makes it easier for gamers with disabilities to access assistive technology. Microsoft/Xbox The final major update comes in a guided audio setup that shows you how to configure your speakers and general setup to take full advantage of the newly added Dolby Atmos support. As for the incoming fixes, the Xbox team didn't go into detail, but it did mention that the Elite Series 2, Adaptive, and Xbox One with Bluetooth support controllers will see performance improvements. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit