Xbox's New Voice Reporting Makes it Easy to Report Offensive Language

The language on some Xbox games can get way out of hand and especially if it's a game for young kids there needs to be a way to capture and report that. This is that way.

Microsoft and Xbox are doing something about inappropriate and offensive language when playing games online.

The latest safety feature to arrive for Xbox consoles is a new voice-recording tool called Voice Reporting, intended to cut down on all the nasty talk as you mow down zombies. It works with any multiplayer Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One game with voice chat. If you experience or witness “inappropriate verbal behavior,” the tools let you capture a recording quickly, so you can keep enjoying the game. Once finished, you can send the recording to the Xbox Safety Team for review.

Xbox

Recorded clips max out at 60 seconds, and you initiate a recording in the same way you begin a screen grab or a video capture, though the audio footage doesn’t appear in your list of recent captures, nor can they be downloaded, modified, or shared. Only you have access to the recording until you actively decide to send it on to the moderation team. The clip lives on your console for 24 online hours, so much longer than a day, depending on how much you use your Xbox.

“This feature is purpose-built to support the broadest arena of in-game interactions between players and works across thousands of games that offer in-game multiplayer voice chat, including Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles,” the company wrote.

You’ll also get a notification from Xbox as to any actions taken regarding your complaint. This feature is rolling out today, but in a beta form to Xbox Insiders to gather feedback from the community. It should launch to regular users in the coming weeks.