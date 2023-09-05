New Xbox Update Lets You Stream Games From Your Console to Discord

After a clumsy start, Microsoft is bringing much better Discord integration to Xbox consoles.

Microsoft is making it easier to share your best gameplay moments with friends.

In a blog post detailing the Xbox September update, the company said Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One users can now stream their gameplay directly to Discord. Microsoft has built the functionality right into the Xbox dashboard. Once you install the update and connect to a Discord server, you will find a new “Stream your game” option under the “Parties & Chats” section of your console’s dashboard.

The feature arrives just in time for the general release of Microsoft’s big fall exclusive, Starfield. Microsoft first added Discord integration last September. Since then, the company has done a lot of work to make the platform easier to access on its consoles.

An overview of Xbox's new voice reporting feature. Microsoft

Separately, Microsoft said Tuesday it would begin rolling out voice reporting starting this week. First announced in July, the feature allows Xbox users to capture a 60-second clip when they hear an abusive exchange over voice comms and then send it to the Xbox Safety Team for review. Voice reporting will first roll out to English-speaking users in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“This feature is purpose-built to support the wide variety of in-game interactions between players and works across thousands of games that offer in-game multiplayer voice chat, including Xbox 360 backward compatible titles,” Kristen Mann, principal group product manager of Xbox experiences, said in the news release.

The September Xbox update brings a handful of other useful features, including the option to set whether your TV’s variable refresh rate feature is always turned on when connected to your console. You can read the full changelog over on the Xbox Wire.