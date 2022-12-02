News > Gaming Xbox Plans to Release a Ton of Demos to Up Your Winter Fun Get early looks at a bunch of upcoming titles while you can By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 04:15PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming More than 20 limited-time demos are headed to the Xbox for Microsoft's ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event. The ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event is being billed as an alternative to catching up on your gaming backlog, providing a week's worth of game demos for the Xbox One and Series X|S. Though it looks like it's actually going to be two weeks, with an even larger follow-up planned as soon as this first batch of demos is finished. Microsoft These aren't your typical demos, either. They're more like preview "show floor" builds, which act as an early look (extremely early in some cases), but also encourage feedback for the developers. Seriously, the developers want you to look them up on social media and let them know your thoughts. The catch is that the games only available for a limited time during the event, after which they'll be taken down. Some of them may reappear in the Demo channel at some point in the future, but Microsoft says most of them will only be available next week. Microsoft Microsoft isn't revealing the entire list of 20+ game demos just yet—we'll have to wait until the first day of the event for that—but it has teased a few titles. These include SURT's Rhythm Sprout (rhythm-action), Yaza Games' Inkulinati ("ink-based" strategy), Outerloop Studios' Thirsty Suitors (turn-based battles), and Rogue Sun's Tin hearts (puzzle adventure). This first round (yes, there's more) of winter demos kicks off on Tuesday, December 6, and will continue through Monday, December 12. The next assortment of 35+ demos go up on Tuesday, December 7, and run through Wednesday, December 21. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit