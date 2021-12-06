Xbox App Adds a Heads-up for PC Compatibility

You'll be able to tell at a glance if the game you want to play will run well

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on December 6, 2021 01:49PM EST
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Microsoft is updating the Xbox app to make it easier for you to see at-a-glance if the games you want to play will work well on your computer.

The Xbox app has received an update that now shows whether or not some select game will run well on your PC. It appears Microsoft is still in the process of putting this in place, so not every game in the library has been cataloged yet.

Xbox app displaying "Should play great on this PC" icon

Once you select a game from the Xbox app, you'll likely see one of two icons with accompanying text that appear under the Install button. If the game hasn't been checked yet, you'll see a small grey icon and "Performance check not available yet."

Otherwise, a small green icon appears along with the words "Should play great on this PC."

As The Verge points out, the phrasing about checks not being available "yet" gives the impression that it's something Microsoft is setting up at least semi-manually. In other words, rather than using detection tools that look at requirements and specs, it could be creating its own database game-by-game.

Xbox app displaying "Performance check not available yet" icon

As of this writing, Microsoft has not officially commented on the new feature. The criteria being used to determine performance and how long it may take to catalog the whole library remain uncertain for the time being.

Was this page helpful?