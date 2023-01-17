News > Smart & Connected Life Wyze Updates Its Budget Security Camera Line With New Features Like a Spotlight Alarms, telephoto lenses, two-way audio, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 17, 2023 01:50PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Wyze upended the market in 2017 with its line of $20 security cameras, and now the company is improving these budget-friendly cameras in a major way. The company just announced the Wyze Cam OG and the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto 3x, two refreshes to the original camera that turned the company from an upstart to a household name. The Wyze Cam OG is still $20 but does not skimp on modern innovations. Wyze The upgrades start with a built-in spotlight that has a couple of uses. First, it can scare off would-be intruders, but it also adds light and detail to a portion of the image when required. In other words, if you're unsure what that random shape is on your lawn, pop on the spotlight and check it out. The 40-lumen spotlight is also motion activated. The Wyze Cam OG also ships with a blisteringly loud alarm if the spotlight did not scare off that lurker on the edge of your property. Again, the alarm is motion activated and tied to the app. You'll get a notification on your phone when the alarm is activated so you can investigate or, uh, turn it off and go back to sleep. As for specs, these 1080p cameras allow for color night vision, two-way audio support, and motion detection. They record at 20 fps during the day and at 10 fps during the night. A paid Cam Plus subscription offers additional features like vehicle detection, pet detection, and web viewing options. Finally, these cameras are modular and stackable. Popping two cameras on top of one another gives you a picture-in-picture mode, which is useful for getting a holistic view of your entire yard at once. The Wyze OG Cam Telephoto 3x raises the price to $30 but adds a telephoto lens for keeping tabs on various areas of your property, both inside and out. Both cameras are available for purchase now. In the past, Wyze has struggled with security issues regarding its line of cameras, and they have not discussed the relative safety of these new releases. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit