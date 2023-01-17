Wyze Updates Its Budget Security Camera Line With New Features Like a Spotlight

Wyze upended the market in 2017 with its line of $20 security cameras, and now the company is improving these budget-friendly cameras in a major way.

The company just announced the Wyze Cam OG and the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto 3x, two refreshes to the original camera that turned the company from an upstart to a household name. The Wyze Cam OG is still $20 but does not skimp on modern innovations.

The upgrades start with a built-in spotlight that has a couple of uses. First, it can scare off would-be intruders, but it also adds light and detail to a portion of the image when required. In other words, if you're unsure what that random shape is on your lawn, pop on the spotlight and check it out. The 40-lumen spotlight is also motion activated.

The Wyze Cam OG also ships with a blisteringly loud alarm if the spotlight did not scare off that lurker on the edge of your property. Again, the alarm is motion activated and tied to the app. You'll get a notification on your phone when the alarm is activated so you can investigate or, uh, turn it off and go back to sleep.

As for specs, these 1080p cameras allow for color night vision, two-way audio support, and motion detection. They record at 20 fps during the day and at 10 fps during the night. A paid Cam Plus subscription offers additional features like vehicle detection, pet detection, and web viewing options.

Finally, these cameras are modular and stackable. Popping two cameras on top of one another gives you a picture-in-picture mode, which is useful for getting a holistic view of your entire yard at once.

The Wyze OG Cam Telephoto 3x raises the price to $30 but adds a telephoto lens for keeping tabs on various areas of your property, both inside and out. Both cameras are available for purchase now. In the past, Wyze has struggled with security issues regarding its line of cameras, and they have not discussed the relative safety of these new releases.