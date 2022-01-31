What to Know In Windows, Microsoft Edge offers a basic PDF editor. On a Mac, Preview offers the same functionality.

With iOS, use Markup in the Safari menu. With Android, use Microsoft OneDrive.



In this article, we’ll look at the different programs you can use to write on a PDF and fill out forms. The tools you need are likely already on your computer.



Can You Write on a PDF?

There’s multiple ways and types of software to allow you to write on, annotate, and otherwise make notes on a PDF. In fact, some of those methods may already be available on your computer, depending on your operating system.



How to Write on a PDF in Windows

If you have Windows 10, you most likely already have a basic PDF editor on board. Microsoft Edge offers simple PDF functionality, including the ability to write text notes on a PDF, highlight text, and draw on the document.



Open the Windows menu and look for Microsoft Edge. If it’s not available for your computer, you can download Edge for free from Microsoft’s official website. Open your PDF in Microsoft Edge. If your PDF is on the web, you can just put the web link into the browser bar and it will open the PDF automatically. If the PDF is on your desktop, open Windows Explorer and search for your PDF. If you’ve downloaded the PDF from the internet recently using Edge, press Ctrl+J in Edge. This will open your downloads menu and you can open the PDF directly. At the top of the screen, underneath the browser bar, you’ll see the PDF editing tools. Add Text allows you to create a text box and type in text. You can change the size, color, and spacing of the text while in the Add Text tool. To write on a PDF in freehand, for applications such as signing a document, select the Draw tool. This will let you draw with your finger on a touchpad or sign with a mouse. Next to the Draw Tool on the bar is a dropdown menu that lets you choose line color and thickness.

The Draw tool engages when you click on the PDF, and only disengages when you click for a second time. Be sure when you’re finished to perform that second click, or you may see extra lines. To remove your freehand drawing, choose the Erase tool and click on your drawing, then move your mouse or swipe on the touchpad. This will erase the entire drawing. To highlight text, click on the Highlight tool. Similar to the Draw tool, there’s a dropdown menu that lets you choose color and line thickness. You can also toggle whether or not you want to highlight only text. You can remove a highlight by right-clicking on it and selecting Highlight > None. To annotate a PDF, highlight the text you want to make a note on, right-click on the area you want to make a note on and select Add Comment. When you’re finished, click the checkmark and the note will be added. If you’ve added a note to a highlighted area, the comment will be at the beginning of that highlighted section. If you haven’t highlighted anything, that will be automatically placed on the document. These annotations create a tool tip, text that appears when a mouse hovers over it. If multiple people are annotating a document, or writing on a document will make it hard to read, adding comments will be a cleaner reading experience.

How Can I Write on a PDF on a Mac?

For Mac users, the best tool to write on a PDF is the Preview app which comes pre-installed on macOS. While it's more generally known as a basic image editor, it's a pretty competent PDF editor.

Do you have simple needs? Here's how to sign a PDF using Preview on a Mac.

Open the PDF in Preview. If you haven’t set an alternative tool, double-clicking on the PDF in the Finder or your desktop will open it in Preview automatically. Select the Markup Tool in the toolbar on top of the PDF, in the upper right-hand corner. It resembles a marker pointing up, inside a circle. This will open a second toolbar. To draw on a document freehand, look for the Sketch or Draw tools, which resemble wavy lines. Sketch tools draw a simple line and will try to guess at the shape you’re attempting to draw. Draw will create a lighter or thicker line depending on how hard you press on the track pad. To add text, click on the Text tool. This is an A inside a box. You can write text in a box anywhere and drag it on the document. To add a signature, click the Sign tool. You can save your signature in Preview and automatically load it.

How Can I Write on a PDF on an iPhone?

The iPhone and iPad also have built in PDF editing functions, in this case found in Safari.

Navigate to the PDF in Safari and tap the box with the arrow coming out of it. Scroll down the menu that opens and select Markup. The PDF will load with tools at the bottom; a Pen, Highlighter, Pencil, Eraser, Lasso, and Ruler. Perform a long press on any of these tools to open the menu and change their settings. Undo and Redo buttons are at the top to correct mistakes. Click done when finished.

How Can I Edit PDFs on Android?

For Android, the best option to edit PDFs is Microsoft OneDrive.



Don't have it? Get Microsoft OneDrive for Android.