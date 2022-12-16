'World of Warships' Captains Get a Week of Premium Free for the Holidays

World of Warships is offering all of its players a free week of Premium perks to celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year.

Whether you're a veteran ship captain or a greenhorn, starting today all World of Warships players on any server can receive a free Premium account upgrade for a full week (normally $4.99) during the Plunder Dash event. But it's opt-in, not automatic, so you'll need to manually claim it before you'll see the benefits.

Wargaming.net

These Premium account benefits include increased experience gains that speed up research and ship unlocks, as well as credit bonuses so you don't have to spend as much time saving up. Premium also extends campaign task limits to three instead of the two allowed with a free account. With access to these benefits, having Premium allows you to progress at a faster rate.

Even more free Premium is being offered to new players, who can take advantage of two full weeks when they sign up and pick their team. No matter which side you choose, you'll get 14 days of Premium, 500 Doubloons, 2 million Credits, a Tier IV ship, and 12 winter-themed camouflages for your boats. And yes, it combines with the other free week of Premium, so if you're making a new account you can accrue a total of three weeks (21 days) of Premium at no cost.

All World of Warships users (and newcomers) can nab their free week of Premium between now and 6:59 p.m. ET (3:59 p.m. PT) on December 31st. The free Premium for two weeks promotion for new accounts is also going on now.