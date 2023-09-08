Why the iPhone 15 Might Not Be the Revolution You Want

Apple is expected to unveil new products at a slate next week.

Rumors suggest only minor upgrades to iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches.

Experts say that Apple is running into technological limits.

Looking at mobile phone. Guido Mieth / Getty images

Apple is expected to show off new devices at its upcoming 'Wonderlust' event, but you might want to temper your expectations.

Apple is said to be preparing to introduce new AirPods featuring a USB-C charging case as a replacement for the existing Lightning port. The company is also reportedly planning to incorporate USB-C into future iPhone models. If these developments are underwhelming, it could mean Apple is running into limits on how much and how quickly it can make its products revolutionary rather than iterative.

"Apple's commitment to delivering high-quality products and seamless user experiences is unquestionable," Johan Alexander, the CEO of the tech company APKCima, told Lifewire in an email interview. "However, the tech industry is facing certain technological limitations. As technology matures, achieving dramatic breakthroughs becomes increasingly challenging, leading to more iterative design approaches."

Apple Meh?

If rumors are true, Apple will trot out a slate of products at its Sept. 12 event. Wireless charging is reportedly set to be upgraded to 35W across all models. The iPhone appears to be among the pioneering smartphones to embrace the Qi2 standard, which merges magnetic and wireless charging.

The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, narrower bezels, and a novel 'Action' button that would replace the traditional Mute function. Borrowed from the Apple Watch Ultra, this new button is also anticipated to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro.

This year's Apple Watches, particularly the Series 9, aren't expected to change significantly. However, they will likely get small battery life and speed upgrades. New health features might also be added. Plus, a new pink color could be introduced for the upcoming series.

USB-C on iPhones and other devices would be handy but hardly the stuff of tech dreams. It's true that Apple promises to deliver the groundbreaking Vision Pro headset. However, the headset is not coming out until next year and will be out of the reach of many users with a starting price of $3500.

So, has Apple lost its mojo?

"One possibility is that expectations for Apple's innovation and groundbreaking features have been set so high that anything less might be seen as underwhelming," tech researcher Arun Dhanaraj said in an email to Lifewire. "Additionally, leaks or speculations about the products may have dampened the element of surprise, leading to a lukewarm response from enthusiasts."

As technology matures, achieving dramatic breakthroughs becomes increasingly challenging, leading to more iterative design approaches.

Apple's reliance on advanced components, like the latest chips to power iPhones, can also present challenges in terms of supply chain availability, Alexander said.

"Balancing the aesthetics and functionality for which Apple is known can sometimes restrict radical design changes," he added. "Additionally, regulatory constraints can limit innovation in specific areas, such as privacy and security."

The smartphone market has matured, making it difficult to introduce groundbreaking changes with each new iPhone iteration, tech analyst Mark Vena pointed out in an email. "Phone design has reached a point where further enhancements, such as camera improvements or faster processors, can only go so far in driving consumer excitement," he added. "This limitation is not unique to Apple but affects the entire industry."

How Apple Can Keep Innovating

To keep innovations coming, Apple needs to invest even more heavily in research and development to discover or pioneer new technologies that can redefine product categories, Alexander said.

New iPhone. Victor Serban / Unsplash

"Enhancing the integration between hardware and software is essential to creating more cohesive user experiences," he added. "Prioritizing sustainability initiatives is becoming increasingly important in addressing environmental concerns."

Apple must go beyond providing iterative hardware upgrades like ports or charging standards, Vena noted. He said focusing on software innovations, user experience enhancements, and ecosystem integration can set the company apart.

"Investing in augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainable technologies are areas where Apple can push boundaries," he added. "Additionally, exploring new product categories or revolutionary form factors could rejuvenate their product lineup."

Apple also needs to provide innovations for its user experience, Mac Steer, the owner of the tech company Simify, said in an email interview with Lifewire.

"The first time I used an Apple product, it was so intuitive, it felt like I was using something that had been made for me personally," he added. "It's a shame that they've lost that feeling as they've grown more generic."