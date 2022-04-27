Withings' New ScanWatch Horizon Fuses Luxury With Fitness Tech

Electronics company Withings has revealed its new hybrid smart device that combines the look of a luxury diver watch with health monitoring technology.

The ScanWatch Horizon shares many of the same features that other fitness bands have, including an ECG, sleep tracking score, and smart notifications displaying on the watch face. What's different about it, however, is its design allows for unique features like the bezel acting as a heart monitor.



Withings

The bezel is the ring that encircles a watch face, and on the SmartWatch Horizon, it comes packed with sensors that can measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It can do the latter with a PPG meter that emits red and infrared light onto your wrist, and you can check your readings on the watch face or via the companion Health Mate app.

Withings

The app can also provide information on how well you slept and your exercise habits when used in combination with the watch's various modes (Running mode, Surfing mode, etc.), which can be accessed by turning the crown. And given that it's a diving watch, the ScanWatch can survive up to 100m (around 330 feet) underwater.

The ScanWatch Horizon will be available for purchase on May 17 in two colors: green or blue. You can buy it on either Withings' official website on launch day or at Best Buy, starting at $499.95.