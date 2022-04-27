News > Smart & Connected Life Withings' New ScanWatch Horizon Fuses Luxury With Fitness Tech Withings' new hybrid device available May 17 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2022 03:56PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Electronics company Withings has revealed its new hybrid smart device that combines the look of a luxury diver watch with health monitoring technology. The ScanWatch Horizon shares many of the same features that other fitness bands have, including an ECG, sleep tracking score, and smart notifications displaying on the watch face. What's different about it, however, is its design allows for unique features like the bezel acting as a heart monitor. Withings The bezel is the ring that encircles a watch face, and on the SmartWatch Horizon, it comes packed with sensors that can measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It can do the latter with a PPG meter that emits red and infrared light onto your wrist, and you can check your readings on the watch face or via the companion Health Mate app. Withings The app can also provide information on how well you slept and your exercise habits when used in combination with the watch's various modes (Running mode, Surfing mode, etc.), which can be accessed by turning the crown. And given that it's a diving watch, the ScanWatch can survive up to 100m (around 330 feet) underwater. The ScanWatch Horizon will be available for purchase on May 17 in two colors: green or blue. You can buy it on either Withings' official website on launch day or at Best Buy, starting at $499.95. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit