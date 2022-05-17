Smartwatches tend to offer luxurious designs or a robust suite of high-tech features, but never both, though that may be finally changing.

French electronics company Withings just released the Scanwatch Horizon, a best of both worlds smartwatch, for the United States market. This follow-up to the original Scanwatch has both beauty and brains to spare.

Withings

Let’s start with beauty. The Scanwatch Horizon boasts a sapphire-glass casing, a metallic face with an anti-reflection coating, white accents, and a stainless steel chassis. The design is inspired by old-school diver watches, featuring a rotating bezel with laser-engraved markings to make the face easier to see while underwater.

Other diving-centric features include 10 ATM water resistance and extra-bold indicators and markings for use in low-light scenarios.

Now on to the smartwatch tech. The Scanwatch Horizon tracks everything you expect, from heart rate and breathing patterns to sleep quality and blood oxygen levels. This data is relayed via an OLED display, with an analog dial at the bottom of the watch face that keeps track of your daily step count.

The battery here is on point, lasting a full 30 days before needing a recharge. This smartwatch also tracks metrics regarding 30 different physical activities, measuring distance, pace, altitude, and more.

The Withings Scanwatch Horizon is available now and will cost you $500. There are two watch face colors available—blue and green—and it ships with a stainless steel wristband and an FKM rubber strap.