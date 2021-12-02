News > Internet & Security Windows Really Doesn’t Want You to Download Chrome Now pop-up messages to promote Microsoft's browser instead By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2021 12:31PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Twitter Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Microsoft has tripled-down on pushing its Edge web browser via pop-up messages that appear when you attempt to download Chrome in Windows 11. The fight to make Microsoft Edge the default web browser for Windows machines continues. Microsoft began to patch out the option to select a different default browser in Windows 11 earlier this month, but now it's trying a more direct approach. Neowin has noticed that discouraging pop-up messages appear when attempting to download Chrome in Windows 11. Jetta Productions Inc / Getty Images These messages won't prevent anyone from downloading Chrome, but they do overtly try to push Edge as the better alternative. One pop-up points out that Edge uses the same technology as Chrome but has "the added trust of Microsoft." Another is a bit more lighthearted and takes a shot at Chrome with the message that Chrome is "so 2008!" A third message, which seems a bit passive-aggressive, begins with" 'I hate saving money,' said no one ever." Neowin also points out that while Google has its own pop-ups that may appear when using its services on a non-Chrome browser, those messages have a "No Thanks" button to opt out. In Windows 11, you're only provided a button to accept or an "X" in the corner to close. Westend61 / Getty Images If you're using Windows 11, you'll likely start to see similar pop-ups the next time you attempt to download Chrome. Thus far, there doesn't seem to be a way to turn these messages off, but it is possible to simply ignore them. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit