Why Running Windows Games on the Mac Might Be the Killer App

Apple’s new software lets developers port Windows games to the Mac.

The toolkit could open the floodgates for many more Mac games.

The upcoming Mac Sonoma operating system also features benefits for gaming.

Gaming on a MacBook with macOS Sonoma. Apple

Get ready for a vastly improved selection of games for your Mac.

Apple has released new software that makes it easier for developers to bring Windows games to the Mac. The move could help Macs keep up with the array of Windows games that have been lacking for Apple's platform.

"Previously, game developers often focused on creating games exclusively for Windows, leaving Mac users with a limited selection," tech analyst Bob Bilbruck, the CEO of Captjur, told Lifewire in an email interview. "But now, Mac users can look forward to playing the latest and greatest DirectX 12 games without the need for complex workarounds or dual-booting."

Gaming for Mac Owners

It's not like Mac owners have entirely lacked game options. One online list of games contains more than 2,000 titles for the Mac. But most games are released for Windows first and come to the Mac late, if at all.

Apple reveals it's plan for Gaming Mode to prioritize games on CPU & GPU. Apple

"Previously, Mac users faced limitations when it came to playing Windows games," Drew Romero, a software engineer, said in an email interview. "Compatibility issues, performance disparities, and a narrower selection of game titles were common challenges."

Apple is also boosting game development with its upcoming macOS Sonoma operating system. A new Game Mode prioritizes CPU and GPU performance for gaming. Game Mode also improves AirPods audio latency and reduces input latency with some third-party game controllers by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate.

The upcoming ability to run Windows games directly on macOS means Mac users won't have to set up virtual machines or deal with complicated emulation software like Parallels, Bilbruck said.

"Now, you can simply install and play your favorite Windows games on your Mac, just like any other Mac-compatible game," he added.

It's a win-win situation for both developers and Mac users, as it opens up new opportunities and expands the gaming landscape on the Mac platform.

Games on the Mac should also run better than ever. Apple's new Game Porting Toolkit is powered by source code from CrossOver, a Wine-based solution for running Windows games on macOS.

"This means Mac users can expect better performance, smoother gameplay, and improved graphics quality, which are crucial factors for an immersive gaming experience," he added. "Additionally, Apple's close integration of hardware and software allows for fine-tuning and optimization specifically tailored to the Mac platform."

Apple's move is a direct appeal to developers. By making it easier and quicker to port Windows games to Mac, Apple is encouraging game developers to embrace the macOS ecosystem, Bilbruck said. This increased accessibility means more developers will consider developing games for Mac users, leading to a growing catalog of Mac-compatible games in the future.

Jeremy Sandmel talking about the new Mac gaming capabilities. Apple

More Gaming Choices

There's good news if you own both Mac and Windows machines. Apple's initiative to support DirectX 12 games on macOS creates a unified gaming experience across platforms, Bilbruck pointed out. You won't have to worry about missing out on gaming experiences when switching between devices.

"Whether you're at home, work, or on the go, you can enjoy your favorite Windows games seamlessly on your Mac, eliminating the need for multiple gaming setups," he added.

While Apple's move to facilitate Windows games on Mac is exciting, there are still a few limitations to keep in mind, Bilbruck said. Not all Windows games will be immediately compatible with the Proton-like environment on macOS.

"Although Apple has made significant progress in supporting DirectX 12 games, there might still be some games that require further optimization or updates from developers to work smoothly on Mac," he added.

Apple's display of gaming on a vatiety of Mac computers. Apple

Macs and Windows PCs have different hardware configurations, which can affect game performance, Bilbruck said. He notes that while Apple optimizes the porting software, there might be instances where Windows games don't run as smoothly on Mac as they do on a dedicated Windows machine.

"Apple is actively working to address these limitations and improve the gaming experience for Mac users," Bilbrucks said. "As the technology evolves and developers embrace macOS, we can expect these limitations to be gradually overcome, making Windows games on Mac even more accessible and seamless."