How Windows AI Copilot Could Change the Way You Use Your Computer

Windows Copilot open a laptop computer.

Microsoft is putting an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot inside Windows, and the new feature could help you get things done faster.

Windows Copilot is a new AI personal assistant to replace Cortana within your OS. The software provides real-time assistance with tasks like writing code, composing emails, and creating presentations.

"Copilot can replace a lot of web apps functionality, done through browsing," Eldad Postan-Koren, the CEO of AI company Winn.ai, told Lifewire in an email interview. "For example, it can summarize your favorite newsletters or websites in a personalized way (you define what is interesting), or it can save hours of market/competitive research—and provide you with a list of both quantified and qualitative info."

Your Copilot for the Web

Copilot is an adaptation of the OpenAI-powered Bing search chatbot, but this time it's integrated directly into the operating system. It shows up as a persistent sidebar when you activate it as part of a new taskbar button.

Microsoft has started giving users in the developer's Windows Insider preview program channel an early look at Windows Copilot. The AI feature is rolling out slowly, with limited abilities, but it offers a look at where the company is headed with AI products. However, the company hasn't revealed a timeline for a broader release to Windows users.

Once it hits your OS, Copilot promises big things. You can ask Windows Copilot to do things like take screenshots, adjust settings, open files, search the web, and more. Using Bing Chat plugins, Windows Copilot can also integrate with third-party apps and services, such as Spotify, Netflix, Uber, and Outlook. For example, you can ask Windows Copilot to play music, order food, book a ride, or schedule a meeting.

"Copilot uses GPT-4 to process natural language in order to understand what users actually want," Ben Steele, a tech expert with The Big Phone Store, said in an email. "This means that users no longer need to know the exact correct process to follow to achieve a desired result—they can simply ask the assistant to do things for them. This could make advanced features in Excel or Word accessible to less skilled users, removing the barrier to entry."

A Copilot For Your Gadgets

One of Copilot's most significant advantages is its ability to provide a new and natural way to interact with devices, Mykola Savin, a product lead at software developer MacPaw, said via email. Whether through spoken commands or typed text, Copilot aims to create a seamless and intuitive user experience.

"By integrating deeply into the operating system, it can understand the context in which the user is operating and assist accordingly," Savin added. "This includes answering how-to queries and helping users navigate their devices more efficiently."

With advanced AI capabilities and access to various Windows systems, Copilot has the potential to automate tasks and provide prompt solutions, Savin said. It can serve as a benchmark text, locate relevant documents, schedule appointments, and perform many other functions.

Copilot is hardly the only game in town when it comes to chatbots, even if the way Microsoft has integrated it into the operating system is unique. For example, Opera has launched Opera One, a new version of the browser that comes packaged with an AI-powered chatbot called Aria. Similar to the way Bing chatbot can be used on Microsoft Edge, Opera's AI assistant sits on the browser's sidebar, where you can have it do things like generate text or answer questions.

Copilot in Microsoft Word. Microsoft

The granddaddy of AI chatbots, OpenAI, has also launched ChatGPT as a standalone iOS app. The free-to-download app lets users sync their history across devices. OpenAI users with a Plus subscription get early access to features, faster responses, and access to GPT-4 right from their iPhones.

Whichever AI app you choose, keep in mind that you won't always be getting the correct information. Experts say that AI apps are prone to errors. One lawyer recently found this lesson out the hard way after submitting a mistake-ridden legal brief that AI wrote. The moral is always to double-check your results.