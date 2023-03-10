From Windows 11: Click Start > Power > hold shift + click Restart , to access the Windows Recovery Environment.

When in WinRE: Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Startup Settings > Restart; press 4, 5, or 6, to restart in Safe Mode.

This article explains how to start Windows 11 in Safe Mode via the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), including how to access the WinRE through a normal Windows restart, how to access it if you can't log into Windows, and how to access it if you can't even get to the Windows 11 sign-in screen.

How to Start Windows 11 in Safe Mode

If your computer is currently working well enough that you’re able to open and navigate menus, you can start Safe Mode from the Start Menu by holding the shift key when you click restart. That will cause your computer to restart and open the Windows Recovery Environment, which is a special menu that provides access to repair and troubleshooting tools, including the option to start up in Safe Mode.

Here’s how to Start Windows 11 in Safe Mode:



Click the Start icon on your taskbar. Click the power icon. Push and hold Shift, then click Restart. Your computer will restart and load the Windows Recovery Environment. When that screen appears, click Troubleshoot. Click Advanced Options. Click Startup Settings. Click Restart. Your computer will restart again. When the Startup Settings screen appears, press 5 for Safe Mode with Networking. You can also press 4 for Safe Mode without networking, or 6 for Safe Mode with Command Prompt. You need to press the physical keys on your keyboard during this step, as you can’t click on the screen. Your computer will restart in Safe Mode.

How to Start Windows 11 in Safe Mode From the Sign-in Screen

If you can’t log into Windows for some reason, and you need to get into Safe Mode, you can do so from the sign-in screen. This works the same way as the previous method, but the process is initiated from the sign-in screen instead of the Start menu. That means you can use this method if you've forgotten your password or are having some other problem signing into Windows.

Here’s how to access Windows 11 Safe Mode from the sign-in screen.



Click the power icon. Press and hold Shift, then click Restart. Your computer will restart in the Windows Recovery Environment. To restart into Safe Mode, navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. When the Startup Settings screen appears, press 4, 5, or 6, to start Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Networking, or Safe Mode with Command Prompt.

How to Start Windows 11 Safe Mode From Settings

If you’re having trouble getting into Safe Mode using the shift + restart method, but you're able to log into Windows and access Settings, you can force a restart into the Windows Recovery Environment that way.

Here’s how to start Windows 11 Safe Mode from Settings:



Open Settings, and click System. Press Windows key + i, or right click Start on the task bar and select Settings. Scroll down in the System Settings and click Recovery. Locate Advanced startup and click Restart now. Your computer will restart in the Windows Recovery Environment. To restart into Safe Mode, navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. When the Startup Settings screen appears, press 4, 5, or 6, to start Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Networking, or Safe Mode with Command Prompt.

How to Start Windows 11 Safe Mode if Windows Won't Start

If Windows won't start or shows a blank or black screen or your mouse and keyboard aren’t working, it may seem like a lost cause. Windows 11 still allows you to access the Windows Recovery Environment in a situation like that though, as it is designed to load into recovery mode after several failed attempts to boot normally.

Here’s how to start Windows 11 Safe Mode if the screen is black:



Hold the power button on your computer until it turns off. Press the power button again to turn on your computer. When you see that Windows is booting up, usually indicated by the manufacturer’s logo or Windows logo, press and hold the power button until your device turns off again. Turn the computer back on. When Windows starts booting up, press and hold the power button until the computer turns off again. Turn the computer back on. The computer will boot into the Windows Recovery Environment, where you can restart into Safe Mode by navigating to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. It only takes two interruptions to launch the WinRE according to Microsoft, but the timing can be difficult. You may need to interrupt the Windows boot process three or four times. When the Startup Settings screen appears, press 4, 5, or 6, to start Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Networking, or Safe Mode with Command Prompt.

How to Exit Safe Mode in Windows 11

Safe Mode is designed to only launch when you select it from the Windows Recovery Environment. That means you should be able to exit Safe Mode and return to normal mode by turning your computer off or selecting the restart option from the power menu.

If Windows was set to always boot into Safe Mode using System Configuration, then you'll need to use this method to stop booting into Safe Mode.

If you have trouble exiting Safe Mode in Windows 11, try this:



Press Windows key + R, then type msconfig, and click OK. Click the Boot tab. Under Boot options, make sure the Safe boot box isn’t checked. Click OK. Restart your computer.