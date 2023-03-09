Windows 11 S Mode: What It Is and How to Use It

What to Know To see if S mode is active, go to Start > Settings > System > About . Look next to Edition for S mode.

> > > . Look next to for S mode. To turn off S mode, go to Start > Settings > Activation > Upgrade your edition of Windows .

> > > . To download apps in S mode, open the Microsoft Store app. Find the app you want and tap Get or Buy.

This article explains what Windows 11 S mode is and how to use it. S mode is only available in the Windows 11 Home edition; Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, and Education do not support S mode.

What Is S Mode?

With your Windows 11 PC in S mode, you can only use and download approved apps. New Windows 11 computers sometimes come with S mode activated to keep the device secure.

If you try to open an unapproved app, you'll get a pop-up message directing you to the Microsoft Store. To use apps outside of the Windows Store, you must turn off S mode.

Do I Have Windows 11 S Mode on My Computer?

To determine if your Windows 11 PC is in S mode, follow these steps:

Select the Start menu (the Windows symbol) in the taskbar.

Select Settings. On the left side, make sure the System tab is selected. On the right side, scroll down and select About. Under Windows specifications, look next to Edition to see which version of Windows 11 you're running. If it says S mode, then your device is in S mode.

How to Turn Off Windows S Mode

To unlock the full version of Windows, turn off S mode:

Select the Start menu (the Windows symbol) in the taskbar. Select Settings. Select Activation. Select Upgrade your edition of Windows. Follow the instructions to deactivate S mode.

What Are the Restrictions for Windows 11 S Mode?

S mode limits what you can do with Windows 11 in several ways:

You can only download apps available in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Edge is the only internet browser you can use.

Bing is the only search engine you can use.

You can't access advanced tools like Windows Terminal or the Windows Registry.



What Are the Benefits of Windows 11 S Mode?

Keeping your PC in S mode could have several benefits:

S mode can help you stay focused on work or school.



S mode limits the apps your children can access.

You're unlikely to download a virus or malware.

Your computer will boot up faster.



How to Install Apps on Windows 11 in S Mode

In S mode, you can download apps through the Microsoft Store:

Open the Microsoft Store app. If you don't see the app icon (the shopping bag with the Windows logo) in the taskbar, open the Start menu.

Alternatively, press the Windows key on your keyboard, type “Store,” and select Microsoft Store from the search results. Browse the featured apps on the main screen or use the search bar in the upper-right corner to search for apps.

Select the app you want. If it's free, select Get to download the app. If the app costs money, select Buy and choose a payment method to begin the download.



To uninstall apps in S mode, open the Start menu, right-click the app, then select Uninstall.

