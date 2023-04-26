News > Software & Apps Windows 11 Phone Link Finally Makes Its Way to Your iPhone Rolling out globally today By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 26, 2023 12:37PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Windows 11 users can now sync their iOS communications through their PC with updated Phone Link capabilities. The ability to connect your smartphone to your PC in order to manage calls and messages without picking up your Android phone has been available via Microsoft's Phone Link for some time. Today that feature is opening up for iPhone users as well, with the roll out of an iOS-compatible update. Morsa Images / Getty Images By linking your iPhone to your Windows 11 PC, you'll be able to field incoming calls and messages directly from your Windows desktop or laptop. Meaning once you set it up, you'll be able to access your Contacts, take and make calls, or send and respond to texts without touching your iPhone—even when using Focus Mode. Microsoft Since this is a global rollout, you may not necessarily see iOS functionality in your Phone Link app right away. Microsoft recommends searching for "phone link" in the Windows 11 taskbar, then look to see if there's an iPhone option on the setup page. If you do see an iPhone option, you can then select it to begin the setup process. Phone Link for iOS is rolling out globally for Windows 11 today, and is expected to reach all users "over the next few weeks." Using Phone Link requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or newer, a Bluetooth connection, and an up-to-date Phone Link app in Windows 11. Microsoft has stated that the feature is currently not available for iPadOS or macOS. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit