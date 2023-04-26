Windows 11 Phone Link Finally Makes Its Way to Your iPhone

Windows 11 users can now sync their iOS communications through their PC with updated Phone Link capabilities.

The ability to connect your smartphone to your PC in order to manage calls and messages without picking up your Android phone has been available via Microsoft's Phone Link for some time. Today that feature is opening up for iPhone users as well, with the roll out of an iOS-compatible update.

Morsa Images / Getty Images

By linking your iPhone to your Windows 11 PC, you'll be able to field incoming calls and messages directly from your Windows desktop or laptop. Meaning once you set it up, you'll be able to access your Contacts, take and make calls, or send and respond to texts without touching your iPhone—even when using Focus Mode.

Microsoft

Since this is a global rollout, you may not necessarily see iOS functionality in your Phone Link app right away. Microsoft recommends searching for "phone link" in the Windows 11 taskbar, then look to see if there's an iPhone option on the setup page. If you do see an iPhone option, you can then select it to begin the setup process.

Phone Link for iOS is rolling out globally for Windows 11 today, and is expected to reach all users "over the next few weeks." Using Phone Link requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or newer, a Bluetooth connection, and an up-to-date Phone Link app in Windows 11. Microsoft has stated that the feature is currently not available for iPadOS or macOS.