Software & Apps > Windows What To Do When Windows 11 Doesn't Support a Processor Update your registry, but be careful By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Install Windows 11 in an Unsupported Processor Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Press Windows + R to open the Run menu, and then type regedit and press Enter. Enter HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup.Right-click Setup > New > Key. Name it LabConfig; right-click LabConfig key > New > Dword (32-bit). Name it BypassTPMCheck. Double-click Dword and set the Value data to 1.Repeat to create two more Dword (32-bit) entries, BypassRAMCheck and BypassSecureBootCheck. Set both of their values to 1. This guide will walk you through the steps to setup your PC with Windows 11 using the Windows Registry Editor even if you don't have a processor that supports TPM 2.0. How to Install Windows 11 in an Unsupported Processor To make your PC eligible to install Windows 11 even if it has an unsupported processor, you'll need to make some changes to the Windows registry. That isn't as complicated as it may seem, but it isn't without peril. Making unspecified changes or mistakes when changing the registry can result in corrupting your Windows install, so be sure to follow the steps exactly, and if you're unsure, ask someone to help you. If you've gone to the Windows 11 download page and received the message, "This PC can't run Windows 11," continue on. Otherwise, follow our guide on how to install Windows 11 to complete the installation. Press the Windows key+R on your keyboard to open the Run menu. Type regedit and press Enter or select OK to open the Windows Registry Editor. When prompted to give administrator approval, do so. In the navigation bar at the top of the windows, type in HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup and press the Enter key. Look for the highlighted Setup on the left-hand side. Right click and select New>Key. Name it LabConfig. Right click or tap and hold on the LabConfig key on the left-hand menu, then select New>Dword (32-bit). Name it BypassTPMCheck. Double click or tap on the new Dword and set the Value data to 1, then select OK. Repeat the above steps to create two more Dword (32-bit) entries. Name them BypassRAMCheck and BypassSecureBootCheck. Set both of their values to 1. Return to the Windows 11 installation tool and select Back. Then try to continue the installation again. The message saying that your CPU does not support Windows 11, should no longer appear, allowing you to continue your Windows 11 installation. FAQ How do I know if I have TPM 2.0? If you're not sure if your PC can run Windows 11 with TPM 2.0 enabled, consider trying to enable it manually, as it may be that you need to turn it on. To do so, enter your PC's UEFI or BIOS and look for the toggle for TPM. Do I need TPM 2.0 to install Windows 11? Although Microsoft originally mandated that you absolutely had to have a processor that supported Trusted Platform Module 2, or TPM 2.0, to run Windows 11, that's no longer the case. It's still very much recommended for the most secure and up-to-date Windows 11, but it's not strictly necessary any more. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit