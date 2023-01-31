Will Future iPads Fold? Rumor Says It’s a Good Possibility

It has been a while since Apple truly shook up its iPad line, relying instead on iterative improvements to its core models.

According to one analyst, however, the company is preparing to launch its first folding gadget, a foldable iPad. The analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, works for the esteemed firm TF International Securities and has been correct about Apple-related predictions for a couple of years now, from iPhone 14 specs to MacBook production centers moving to Thailand.

Unsplash / Tyler Franta

The source of Kuo’s analysis is components manufacturer and supply chain provider Anjie Technology. Kuo notes that the company has inked a deal to provide multiple components for the forthcoming folding iPad, including the stand.

Details are scant, as Apple has yet to make an official announcement, but the analyst suggests that the folding iPad will launch in 2024 and ship with a carbon fiber stand. To that end, he expects that Apple will not ship any other new iPad designs for the next nine to 12 months to increase consumer demand for the folding device.

Display analyst Ross Young, however, disagrees with Kuo, suggesting that 2024 will feature a number of iPads with OLED displays but no folding tablets.

In the meantime, all we can do is wait for Apple to hold one of its renowned press events. Analyst Kuo also suggested this week that the folding iPad will be followed by an iPad Mini refresh, complete with a significant bump in specs.