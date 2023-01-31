News > Computers Will Future iPads Fold? Rumor Says It’s a Good Possibility But there's still no official announcement By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 04:01PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming It has been a while since Apple truly shook up its iPad line, relying instead on iterative improvements to its core models. According to one analyst, however, the company is preparing to launch its first folding gadget, a foldable iPad. The analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, works for the esteemed firm TF International Securities and has been correct about Apple-related predictions for a couple of years now, from iPhone 14 specs to MacBook production centers moving to Thailand. Unsplash / Tyler Franta The source of Kuo’s analysis is components manufacturer and supply chain provider Anjie Technology. Kuo notes that the company has inked a deal to provide multiple components for the forthcoming folding iPad, including the stand. Details are scant, as Apple has yet to make an official announcement, but the analyst suggests that the folding iPad will launch in 2024 and ship with a carbon fiber stand. To that end, he expects that Apple will not ship any other new iPad designs for the next nine to 12 months to increase consumer demand for the folding device. Display analyst Ross Young, however, disagrees with Kuo, suggesting that 2024 will feature a number of iPads with OLED displays but no folding tablets. In the meantime, all we can do is wait for Apple to hold one of its renowned press events. Analyst Kuo also suggested this week that the folding iPad will be followed by an iPad Mini refresh, complete with a significant bump in specs. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit