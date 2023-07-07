Why You Shouldn't Install the Upcoming iOS 17 Public Beta

The iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 betas are some of the most stable in years.

The public betas should be here any day now.

An iOS beta is a risk to more than just the device you install it on.

The public beta of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 is just around the corner, and you're probably just itching to install it.

Apple just released the third beta version of iOS 17. Historically, this means that the first public beta is probably imminent. In addition, this year's betas are some of the most stable in years. But is it worth installing them already? Are there any features that are so compelling you just have to have them right now? And what's this about anyone being able to use the developer betas already?

"Battery life is perfection. We’ve never seen lasting power like it on a beta. Significantly impressed," says the Is iOS 17 Stable? Twitter account. "We tested our 13 pro max today for full daily use including navigation and a TON of time on Threads and we have got a solid 25% left. Superb. Only let down by a few bugs."

Better Beta

Apple makes beta versions of its various operating systems available for each incremental release, but every summer at WWDC, it announces the next major versions for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Then, in the fall, the final version gets released, usually to coincide with new iPhone hardware.

The usability of Apple's betas is up and down, usually depending on the complexity of the new features. This year, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma are all fairly light on radical new features, and the betas are correspondingly stable. I have been running the iPadOS 17 beta on my iPad since the first version, and to be honest it's hard to even tell it's a beta.

Running a beta on your main device will always be a risk. Often, battery life is much worse, and you may get constant crashes. Many third-party apps will not be compatible with the new OS, with banking apps being especially conservative, and rightly so.

It is always possible to roll a device back to the previous OS during the beta period, so if things are going seriously wrong, you can always just bail. However, you will have to wipe the device and start from scratch, and then restore a previous backup. So make sure you have good, recent, and tested backups before beginning.

And there's one other big risk. If you install a beta on your regular device, then you will be logged in to your regular iCloud account and any other accounts you may use. If there's a major glitch—a bug that wipes out your photo library, for example—then the results will propagate to your other devices via iCloud. So, while it might feel like you are only installing the beta on one device, you are in fact risking beta-quality software on your most important data.

"I might be overly cautious, but I tend to feel better waiting for new systems to be tested by someone else before installing them on my devices. There's too much potential for things to go wrong with new, untested systems, so I prefer for someone else to work the bugs out before I install them," Troy Portillo, director of operations at online learning platform Studypool told Lifewire via email.

Is It Worth Installing the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Betas?

With these risks in mind, is it still worth it? Yes and no. Yes, because these betas are the most stable in years. And no, because there's not that much to see. This year, the iPad gets the lock-screen widgets and live activities that the iPhone got last year, and all platforms get improvements to the Messages app, much-improved autocorrect, and the new Journal app. And the iPhone gets Standby, aka nightstand mode, and Live Voicemail.

There's more than this, of course, but it's mostly polished with incremental improvements. These are very welcome, but not necessarily worth risking a beta for.

And there is another reason that a beta might not be as neat as it seems. Even if everything works as it should, developers are not allowed to release or update apps that take advantage of the new features in upcoming iOS versions. For example, when the iPhone got lock-screen widgets, the only widgets available for testing were for Apple's own apps, and for any third-party apps you happened to be beta testing.

So often, you may not even be able to use the coolest new features until the official release in the fall, while still having to suffer all the trials of running beta software.

And this year there's one more twist. It used to be that only developers with a paid-up developer account with Apple could install developer betas, but with iOS 17, anyone who is a registered developer can install them. This means that the "dangerous" developer betas are available to anyone, for free, just by signing up, with no need to wait for the "safer" public beta releases.

One last tip. If you do decide to run the beta on your iPhone or iPad, the public beta is probably the best bet, for one reason. They are made available a few days after the dev beta releases, so if there is a big showstopper bug in a new release, you won't be affected.