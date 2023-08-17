Why We Need Bookmarking and Read-Later Apps More Than Ever

Read-later service Pocket now requires a Firefox login.

Read-later service Pocket now forces users to create a Firefox login. Maybe it's time to look for another option?

Read-later apps are kind of like Linux on the desktop. You've heard of them and know people who use them, but you don't see the point. Or, if you are a user, then it's likely that you're a total zealot. Pocket is a pretty good read-later service with one unique feature that may make it essential for you. But it has been getting a bit bloated and corporate recently, so let's look at why read-later apps are so great and why there are much better options than Pocket.

"As the Founder and CEO of [a] digital media startup, I can attest to the crucial role of read-later and bookmarking apps in the digital world," Maurizio Petrone, an online publisher, told Lifewire via email. "Think of a read-later app as your digital library where you can store, categorize, and revisit interesting reads at a time that suits you. It ensures important content does not get lost in the deluge of daily consuming vast amounts of digital data."

Read It Later With an App

Read-later apps let you save a webpage, newspaper article, or blog post and read it later. Typically, they also clean up the mess that is modern publishing, leaving you with beautifully-formatted ad-free, pop-up-free text, and images.

Readerwise app on Mac and iPhone. Readwise

These apps arrived with smartphones, back when reading on a small screen was more challenging. You might find yourself without cell coverage, for example, and many websites were not yet optimized for the small screen. Apps like Instapaper, the OG read-later app, were a perfect way to store things to read before we spent all our free moments on TikTok and Instagram.

Today, they can do a lot more. Pocket, for example, now launches to a page of "popular collections," "recommended reads," and "today's Pocket hits" instead of a list of your saved articles.

Other additions are more useful. Various apps, like Matter and Readwise Reader, can automatically receive your newsletters and let you highlight passages or even read articles out loud. These features turn read-later apps into pretty good lightweight research tools, as well as rendering your articles in beautiful typographical layouts.

Read-later apps also combat the ephemerality of modern culture. Articles are edited, websites go offline, and maybe you just forget where you saw that great Aeropress coffee recipe. By capturing and saving a page, you lock it up for the future.

Matter on iPhone. Matter

"Control over data is essential for me. The longevity and portability of my data are critical to ensure I don't lose them over time," Lokajit Tikayatray, a software engineer at Dell and heavy read-later app user, told Lifewire via email. "The ability to import and export ensures that I can move my collected resources between platforms if needed, avoiding vendor lock-in. It also provides a way to back up essential data, which is critical if a service changes terms, like requiring a Firefox account in Pocket's case or shutting down entirely."

Omnivore Read-Later App

While all of these apps are great—even Pocket, with its new mandatory Firefox login (Mozilla owns both Pocket and Firefox) and junky front page, Pocket is a really nice read-later app that remembers your reading position in articles and can sync with your Kobo e-reader (something no other read-later apps do). Matter and Readwise are also fantastic paid services that integrate with lots of other services.

But my favorite, in terms of flexibility, looks, and future-proof-ness, is a new app called Omnivore. It's free, and despite being open-source, it looks beautiful (apart from that icon). More than that, it offers unlimited highlights, which are a paid feature elsewhere and can sync entire articles to Obsidian, which is a kind of archiving and text-editing app.

Omnivore read-later app. Omnivore

We're getting a little nerdy here, but the point is, with an Omnivore setup, you can do everything free, just as nicely as with other apps, with the huge bonus of owning all your data. If Omnivore folds or sells out to MegaCorp Inc, you'll still have all your articles as text files, complete with all the highlights and tags you may have added.

My personal archive goes back years, from Instapaper, through Pocket, all alongside bookmarking app Pinboard. It's a mess, but now I have imported everything into Omnivore, which feels pretty safe. Of course, you should pick the read-later service that most appeals to you. Maybe you love Pocket's recommended reads. But if you don't already use one, you really should look into it. It's the best way to take control of what you read.