Why These E-Reader Goggles Are the Perfect Antidote to Apple’s Pricey Headset

The new Sol Reader is an immersive headset meant just for reading.

You'll pay only $350 for Sol—one-tenth the price of Apple’s new Vision Pro headset.

Some observers say the Sol might be a better investment than the Vision Pro.

The SOL Reader, a wearable e-reader. SOL

Maybe instead of spending $3,500 on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset, all you need is a kind of virtual reality headset for books.

The $350 Sol reader is a new spin on e-readers. The Sol is a headset meant exclusively for reading books. And some experts say the Sol might be the perfect way to spend quality time in a digital environment.

"In order to focus on reading books instead of mixed reality entertainment, users can create a dedicated reading environment," software developer Simon Bacher told Lifewire in an email interview. "You can set specific goals and time limits for reading and engage in activities that promote mindfulness and concentration, such as meditation or exercise."

VR for Books

The Sol Reader is a headset that looks like a pair of glasses but has two e-ink displays that show you the text of any book you want to read. The e-ink displays with pancake lenses create a virtual screen in front of your eyes. They have a resolution of 300 PPI and support 16 levels of grayscale. The device is currently available for preorder.

The Sol is meant to block out any external noise and light, creating a cozy and immersive reading environment.

The Sol reader can offer personalized reading goals and track progress to motivate users to keep reading their books.

"To help users focus on reading books rather than getting carried away with mixed reality entertainment, Sol reader may include features that encourage careful reading," software developer Vladislav Bilay said in an email. "For example, a device may include a 'focus mode' that minimizes external stimuli and notifications while reading, creating a more relaxed reading environment. In addition, the Sol reader can offer personalized reading goals and track progress to motivate users to keep reading their books."

The SOL couldn't be more different than Apple's Vision Pro. The Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that looks like a pair of glasses but has two micro-OLED displays that create a virtual screen in front of the user's eyes.

Apple Vision Pro runs on visionOS, an operating system built on the foundation of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. The visionOS features a three-dimensional interface that frees apps from the boundaries of a display and lets users arrange them anywhere in their space. Users can also access thousands of apps from the App Store and use them in new ways with Vision Pro.

Apple says the Vision Pro headset has around 23 million pixels across its internal displays, leaving the Sol Reader's image quality in the dust. However, it may not be necessary for the Sol to show the best quality images considering its intended purpose of just displaying text. The Sol's 240MHz dual-core processor and 8MB of RAM also won't win any prizes, but then again, it's going up against Amazon's Kindle lineup rather than true mixed reality devices like the Vision Pro.

Apple’s Distraction Gadget?

The high-tech gizmos built into the Vision Pro might have their downsides. Mixed reality headsets can be distracting from everyday reality due to their immersive nature, Bilay said.

"While they offer an immersive experience by merging the virtual and real worlds, there is a risk of getting carried away with digital content and losing touch with the physical environment," he added. "It is important for users to exercise self-discipline and set boundaries to avoid distractions and maintain a healthy balance between virtual and real experiences."

While the Sol might be a unique spin on reading devices, not everyone is sold on the concept.

"I would not buy a Sol reader for myself since I prefer paper books that have their history and have their own tactile emotions or electronic books with buttons or the ability to highlight," Bilay said.

Front and back views of the Sol eReader glasses. SOL

Data engineer Lew Flauta noted in an email that the decision to buy an e-reader headset comes down to content.

"What benefit is there in consuming a book in VR that I could physically read as a book or on my phone?" he said. "If there is no additional benefit, I probably wouldn't want to put on a clunky VR device to read a book. I'm even hesitant to throw my Oculus Headset on to stream a movie on a virtual 200-inch screen in front of me because of the added hassle."