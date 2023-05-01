Why Google’s New Pixel 7A May Be the Phone You’ve Been Waiting For

According to rumors, Google is about to release its Pixel 7a phone.

The new Pixel will supposedly cost less than $500 and feature excellent cameras.

The Pixel 7a could be a solid choice for most users.

Daniel Romero / Unsplash

Google's rumored upcoming Pixel 7A may prove that you don't need to pay a fortune for a solid phone.

Google Pixel 7a is supposedly launching during Google I/O 2023 on May 10. Experts predict it will be the right mix of features at a reasonable price.

"One of the main advantages of the Google Pixel 7a is its camera," Leo Ye, the CEO of the tech company Cubo told Lifewire via email. "The phone is expected to feature a high-quality camera that will enable users to take stunning photos and videos. In addition, the phone is likely to offer a range of other features, such as long-lasting battery life, fast charging, and a powerful processor, which will make it an attractive option for users who are looking for a mid-range phone that can keep up with their busy lives."

Rumored Pixel 7a Features

The Pixel 7a could go on sale shortly after it's announced, possibly in June 2023. The model's price is not confirmed yet, but it is expected to be higher than the previous A-series phones. According to some leaks, the Pixel 6a launched at $449, but the Pixel 7a could cost $499. This price difference could be due to the higher cost of components and the inclusion of Google's own Tensor G2 chip.

"The Google Pixel 7a has great features that make it suitable for anyone searching for a simple and easy-to-use phone," tech expert Karan Tiwari told Lifewire in an email interview. "Google's Android 10 operating system, pre-loaded on the device, offers an intuitive interface and access to many Google Play Store apps. Its strong processor and vast storage space ensure customers won't run out of space."

The Pixel 7a will likely share some specs and features with the Pixel 7, such as the Google Tensor G2 chip, designed to improve performance, battery life, and AI capabilities. It could also have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The display of the Pixel 7a is expected to be a 6.1-inch FHD OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone could also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack.

The camera system of the Pixel 7a could consist of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor on the back, and a 10.8MP selfie sensor on the front. The phone could also support features like Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Astrophotography, and Motion Mode.

The battery of the Pixel 7a could be a 4,400 mAh unit that supports 20W wired charging and wireless charging. It could also run on Android 13 out of the box and receive at least three years of software updates.

The phone is also rumored to have Face Unlock, a previously exclusive feature of the Pixel 4 series. This could mean the phone has a Soli radar chip that enables motion gestures and face recognition.

Google

Another rumor suggests that the Pixel 7a could have haptic feedback on its keyboard, similar to the iPhone. This feature could make typing more immersive and responsive on the phone.

Google Pixel 7a or Something Else?

There are a few factors to consider when comparing the Google Pixel 7a with other mid-range smartphones available on the market, Ye said. For example, look at each phone's specifications, such as the camera quality, battery life, and processor performance.

"Additionally, they should think about the cost of each phone and how it will affect their budget," he added. "Ultimately, the user's demands and preferences will determine which phone is best for them."

Price may be the determining factor for many buyers.

"The introduction of the Pixel 7a will allow those on a restricted budget to purchase the latest Pixel device. It is a device aimed at the masses, those who don't really care, understand or need the specs that come in the higher-end model," Steven Athwal, the managing director of The Big Phone Store, said in an email interview. "With the success of previous Pixel A devices, it was inevitable we would see a Pixel 7a. Although the 7a is rumored to be more expensive than the 6a, it should still be under the $500 mark."