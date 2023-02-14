Why AI Photography Could Make It Unnecessary to Carry a 'Real' Camera

iPhone camera app Halide now uses AI to add zoom to the regular iPhone.

Regular cameras are still better, but the tradeoffs make them unappealing.

When used 'raw,' the iPhone camera is capable of incredible results.

Halide's latest update adds a fancy artificial intelligence (AI) feature, AI zoom, and the results are so good that most people probably never need to pick up a regular camera ever again.

If you're taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to, say, the Galapagos Islands, then what camera are you going to take with you? You might think you want to carry a bag full of high-megapixel cameras and fancy lenses, but with the improvements in AI photography features and smartphone camera advancements, you're probably better off taking your iPhone. Especially if you have an app that gives you extra control–and maybe some AI telephoto.

"Almost all of us now carry smartphones at all times, and it seems redundant to carry a second camera for everyday life. Smartphone camera technology has reached a point where you can even print your photos with decent quality, so there is hardly a sacrifice being made. Unless you're planning on spending thousands of dollars on professional gear and printing your photos on a large scale, a smartphone camera should do the trick," professional photographer Maryam Salassi told Lifewire via email.

The Best Camera

For professional use, a regular camera is still the correct tool for the job—usually, anyway. It can shoot raw images faster, has dedicated hardware controls for easier operation, and does far less processing to the image, giving you a cleaner starting point for editing later.

But for everything else, and even for many professional uses, phone cameras are now so good that they will give you better results most of the time while being easier, more pocketable, more resilient, and, importantly, always with you.

Things have gotten even better if you use an iPhone Pro. These can shoot in Apple's ProRAW format, which gives you a huge amount of information for later editing. It's the closest the built-in iPhone camera app can get to pro-level pictures.

But if you really want to replace your regular camera, you'll need even more control.

AI Photography Apps and Basic RAW

Halide is a fantastic third-party iPhone camera app, and it just added one neat new feature–an AI telephoto mode for getting closer to the action. But before we get to that, let's discuss the big drawback of Apple's camera app—too much processing. The iPhone snaps several images when you take a photo and combines them to get what it thinks is the best result. And often, that result is amazing. But not always. Sometimes that processing is just too much

Halide can disable Apple's heavily-processed ProRAW capture and use basic RAW instead. This also gives back control to the photographer, letting them set an important parameter: the shutter speed. This, in turn, allows for sharper raw images because faster shutter speeds freeze subject movement and/or camera shake.

You'll have to do some of the processing yourself, like with a regular camera. But as you can see in the video from Halide's developers, the results are totally worth it. And this all leads us to the one thing we really miss when taking pictures with phone cameras.

AI in Photo Processing

Most people don't want to carry around a camera, especially a big one with a long, heavy lens. Halide's Neural Telephoto uses machine-learning algorithms to clean up the blur and softness that comes from blowing up an image in software. It's a digital zoom but fixed to look good instead of lame.

"We apply the same machine learning model that we use in our macro mode to your telephoto images to create sharper details," Halide developer Ben Sandofsky said in a YouTube video. "Now, it's not going to match a real telephoto camera, but we think the results are way better than what you get in most software."

That allows users of the regular iPhone, not just the iPhone Pro, to zoom in on the subject, removing one of the last obstacles to ditching a real camera. And the original unzoomed raw files will be saved too.

And there are plenty of things your iPhone camera can do that your regular camera can't, and not just the social photo-sharing aspect.

Your iPhone, for example, is waterproof and much tougher than many cameras. Take it on a boat trip, for example, and you only have to worry about dropping it over the side. Splashes and submersions will be fine. And continuing the watery theme, custom waterproof housings can cost thousands for a camera, and way, way less for iPhones, so you can shoot underwater too.

The bottom line, then, is that for ultimate quality and flexibility, a pro will still schlep a pack of cameras and lenses on every trip. But for most of us, the iPhone is easily more than good enough. And a whole lot easier to carry.