You’ll Soon Be Able To Pay With Your Palm at Every Whole Foods

Amazon’s futuristic palm recognition technology is heading to every Whole Foods in the United States.

The tech is called Amazon One and it’ll show up at more than 500 Whole Foods locations by the end of the year, allowing customers to pay for groceries with their palms or access Prime membership benefits. This means you won’t need your wallet, purse, or even your phone to complete transactions. You just need your, well, palm.

Amazon

How does this work? You pre-enroll via your Amazon account, using a credit or debit card. Next, you head over to an Amazon One palm-reading device to make a scan. The algorithm matches unique elements of your palm with your account information, allowing you to use the service at Whole Foods and other participating locations. Alternatively, customers can complete the whole signup process at the store.

For Prime members, this means you won’t have to do that finicky in-store QR code thing to get discounts, as they’ll apply automatically. Amazon says its technology cannot be tricked by hackers and the like, as it doesn’t just use images of the palm to identify a person, but also incorporates the underlying vein structure.

Beyond Whole Foods, Amazon One is already showing up at brick-and-mortar retail locations throughout the country. It’s popped up at select Panera locations, various airport-adjacent travel retailers, and several convenience stores. It’s also becoming quite popular at live entertainment events, including baseball games at Coors Field in Colorado and Hollywood Casino events in Detroit.