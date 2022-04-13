Social Media > Facebook How to See Who Is Following You on Facebook Learn how to check for your FB followers By Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse Facebook Twitter Writer Kaplan University Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog, groovyPost, and many other websites. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 13, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Facebook Facebook Pinterest Twitter Snapchat Instagram YouTube Online Dating What to Know On the website: Home tab > your profile > Friends below your profile picture > Following.In the mobile app: Menu tab > your profile > Followed by.Alternatively on mobile: Menu tab > your profile > See Your About Info and find the Followers section. This article explains how to see your Facebook followers on the web and in the mobile app. We’ll also show you how to check your settings if you don’t see any followers and believe you have at least one. About Facebook Followers When you become friends with someone on Facebook, that person automatically follows you. The same goes for you; you’ll follow them too. Also, if you receive a friend request on Facebook and don’t respond to, ignore, or delete it, that person automatically follows you. If you don’t want a particular person to follow you, you can block them on Facebook. In addition to friends or pending friends, you can let others follow you as well. Let’s take a look at how to see who is following you and adjust your settings to allow public followers. How to See Your Facebook Followers on the Web If you’re using Facebook on the web, you can see who is following you in a just a few clicks. Head to Facebook.com and sign in. Click the Home tab at the top. Select your profile in the left-hand navigation. Pick Friends below your profile picture. Choose Followers in the Facebook Friends section that appears. How to See Your Facebook Followers in the Mobile App You can see your Facebook followers in the mobile app on Android and iPhone as well, so open the app and use one of these methods. Method One on Mobile This is the straight forward approach to checking out your followers, you simply tap Followed by. Select the Menu tab. Tap your profile at the top of the Menu screen. In the top section of your profile, select Followed by. Method Two on Mobile Here's an alternative way to check out your followers by going to See Your About Info. Select the Menu tab. Tap your profile at the top of the Menu screen. In the top section of your profile, select See Your About Info at the bottom of the list. Scroll to the bottom of the About page to the Followers section. To view all followers in the list, tap See All. Why Can’t I See Who’s Following Me On Facebook? If you don’t see a list of followers using the above steps, it’s possible you don’t have any Facebook followers. Alternatively, your Facebook follower privacy settings may not be set to Public. Here’s how to check and change it on the web and in the mobile app. View Follower Settings on the Web On Facebook.com, click the Account arrow on the top right and select Settings & Privacy. Choose Settings. In the left-hand navigation on the subsequent screen, choose Public Posts. On the right, check your setting in the Who Can Follow Me section. If it’s set to Friends, you can change it to Public if you’d like anyone to be able to follow you. View Follower Settings in the Mobile App In the Facebook mobile app, select the Menu tab. Expand Settings & Privacy and pick Settings. Go to the Audience and Visibility section and choose Followers and public content. In the Who Can Follow Me area at the top, see if you have Public or Friends marked. If you want anyone to be able to follow you, pick Public. FAQ How do I remove a follower on Facebook? Your friends on Facebook automatically become followers. If you get a follower you don't want, the easiest way to make sure they can't see your activity is to block them. To do so, go to their profile, select the More menu, and choose Block. How do I see who I follow on Facebook? You can see the accounts and people you follow through your profile page. Go to Friends > Following to pull up a list. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit