How to See Who Is Following You on Facebook

This article explains how to see your Facebook followers on the web and in the mobile app. We’ll also show you how to check your settings if you don’t see any followers and believe you have at least one.

About Facebook Followers

When you become friends with someone on Facebook, that person automatically follows you. The same goes for you; you’ll follow them too.

Also, if you receive a friend request on Facebook and don’t respond to, ignore, or delete it, that person automatically follows you. If you don’t want a particular person to follow you, you can block them on Facebook.

In addition to friends or pending friends, you can let others follow you as well. Let’s take a look at how to see who is following you and adjust your settings to allow public followers.



How to See Your Facebook Followers on the Web

If you’re using Facebook on the web, you can see who is following you in a just a few clicks. Head to Facebook.com and sign in.



Click the Home tab at the top. Select your profile in the left-hand navigation. Pick Friends below your profile picture. Choose Followers in the Facebook Friends section that appears.

How to See Your Facebook Followers in the Mobile App

You can see your Facebook followers in the mobile app on Android and iPhone as well, so open the app and use one of these methods.



Method One on Mobile

This is the straight forward approach to checking out your followers, you simply tap Followed by.

Select the Menu tab. Tap your profile at the top of the Menu screen. In the top section of your profile, select Followed by.

Method Two on Mobile

Here's an alternative way to check out your followers by going to See Your About Info.

Select the Menu tab. Tap your profile at the top of the Menu screen. In the top section of your profile, select See Your About Info at the bottom of the list. Scroll to the bottom of the About page to the Followers section. To view all followers in the list, tap See All.

Why Can’t I See Who’s Following Me On Facebook?

If you don’t see a list of followers using the above steps, it’s possible you don’t have any Facebook followers.

Alternatively, your Facebook follower privacy settings may not be set to Public. Here’s how to check and change it on the web and in the mobile app.



View Follower Settings on the Web

On Facebook.com, click the Account arrow on the top right and select Settings & Privacy. Choose Settings. In the left-hand navigation on the subsequent screen, choose Public Posts. On the right, check your setting in the Who Can Follow Me section. If it’s set to Friends, you can change it to Public if you’d like anyone to be able to follow you.

View Follower Settings in the Mobile App

In the Facebook mobile app, select the Menu tab. Expand Settings & Privacy and pick Settings. Go to the Audience and Visibility section and choose Followers and public content. In the Who Can Follow Me area at the top, see if you have Public or Friends marked. If you want anyone to be able to follow you, pick Public.