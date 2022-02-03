Who Are Minecraft’s Steve and Alex?

Steve and Alex are the two default player skins and the ones you'll see most. Here's a look at everything you might need to know about the two characters.



This article refers to the default player skins. It is also possible to get new Minecraft skins to change the look of players.

Who Are Steve and Alex in Minecraft?

Steve and Alex are both default player skins in Minecraft. Steve is generally seen as the male character although, originally, Minecraft creator, Notch designed them to be gender-neutral.



After Steve was introduced, Alex followed in 2014 and was seen as an alternate and more feminine model although, again, no gender was specified.



Steve has close-cropped dark brown hair, dark brown skin, a dark brown nose and mouth, blue eyes, and 4-pixel-wide arms. In contrast, Alex has long bright orange hair, pale fair skin, dark green eyes, pinkish lips and slightly more narrow arms at 3 pixels wide.



Their genders have not been officially confirmed to ensure players don't feel they have to conform to any expectations made by the game.



What Is the Relationship Between Alex and Steve in Minecraft?

As Steve and Alex are different Minecraft skins, they don't technically have a relationship. Instead, their role is to allow players to choose who they want to control when building their world.



Despite that, a PC Gamer article writes Lego Club Magazine has stated that Steve and Alex are dating. It adds they both enjoy building, while Steve prefers to mine and Alex likes to explore.



Like their gender, a relationship has never been officially confirmed and there is much speculation amongst Minecraft lore enthusiasts as to what their relationship is.



Is Alex From Minecraft a Girl?

While Minecraft creator, Notch, has explained in the past there is no gender in Minecraft, it's generally seen that Steve is male and Alex is female. When the Alex skin was created, it was made to have thinner arms but is otherwise just as blocky as the Steve skin. It also has longer hair but again, that's nothing more than a stereotypical suggestion of gender.



Like much of the game, it's down to the player to interpret things how they wish as no gender-specific language is used within the game.



Is Steve Minecraft Black?

As with the gender of both Steve and Alex, the ethnicity of Steve has never been confirmed. While Steve is generally described as having dark brown or black skin, depending on the website description, it has never been officially confirmed.



Alex clearly has a much paler complexion than Steve but Alex's race has never been confirmed either. Instead, Steve and Alex are described as intending to look like a generic human beings. In some marketing material Steve looks paler, but Steve's ethnicity has never been defined by the developers.