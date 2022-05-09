The Biden-Harris Administration revealed details of its Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to provide a low-cost internet service to million of families across the US.

The ACP is a part of the larger Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will reduce participants' internet bill by up to $30 a month, or $75 to those who live on Tribal lands. To make this program possible, the White House is working with the biggest ISPs, who cover more than 80 percent of the American population, to either reduce prices or increase connections speeds.

Maskot/Getty Images

The ACP is slated to offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps, which the Administration states is enough for a " ...family of four to work from home, do schoolwork, browse the web, and stream high-definition shows and movies."

Some providers are already implementing these changes. Spectrum, for example, is doubling the speed of its $30 a month plan from 50 Mbps to 100. And ISPs are also being asked to have these plans with no extra fees or data caps.

Other providers participating in the ACP include AT&T, Comcast, and some public utility companies like the Jackson Energy Authority. Certain cities and states, like Michigan, will send out text messages to eligible households informing them of the program.

Hispanolistic/Getty Images

To qualify, you must be in a public assistance program, like Medicaid, or meet the criteria ISPs have for low-income internet. You can check out GetInternet.gov to see if you qualify for the ACP, which will also provide steps on how to join.