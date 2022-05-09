News > Internet & Security White House Reveals New Plan for Low-Cost Internet Biden Administration working with 20 different ISPs By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 9, 2022 12:41PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The Biden-Harris Administration revealed details of its Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to provide a low-cost internet service to million of families across the US. The ACP is a part of the larger Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will reduce participants' internet bill by up to $30 a month, or $75 to those who live on Tribal lands. To make this program possible, the White House is working with the biggest ISPs, who cover more than 80 percent of the American population, to either reduce prices or increase connections speeds. Maskot/Getty Images The ACP is slated to offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps, which the Administration states is enough for a " ...family of four to work from home, do schoolwork, browse the web, and stream high-definition shows and movies." Some providers are already implementing these changes. Spectrum, for example, is doubling the speed of its $30 a month plan from 50 Mbps to 100. And ISPs are also being asked to have these plans with no extra fees or data caps. Other providers participating in the ACP include AT&T, Comcast, and some public utility companies like the Jackson Energy Authority. Certain cities and states, like Michigan, will send out text messages to eligible households informing them of the program. Hispanolistic/Getty Images To qualify, you must be in a public assistance program, like Medicaid, or meet the criteria ISPs have for low-income internet. You can check out GetInternet.gov to see if you qualify for the ACP, which will also provide steps on how to join. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit