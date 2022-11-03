News > Smart & Connected Life Whirlpool Bets Big on New Matter Smart Home Standard—What to Know Support coming for the company’s smart appliances By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 01:08PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Today is the official launch day of the smart home connectivity standard, Matter, and appliance manufacturer Whirlpool is joining in on the fun. The company just announced it will officially support Matter across its line of connected appliances, calling it "the gold standard of smart home connectivity." What does that mean exactly? According to the company, it's developing software updates for its smart appliances to allow for Matter integration, though it stopped short of saying which specific devices would get these improvements. Whirlpool Whirlpool also stated that future smart home appliances will be built from the ground up with Matter in mind, eliminating those all-too-familiar hiccups when trying to connect a houseful of smart appliances and gadgets. "Matter allows consumers to enjoy all the smart features found on our products while connecting compatible devices and systems with one another and controlling them from their preferred app or voice assistant," said Whirlpool Corp. VP of Global Platforms Ludo Beaufils. Whirlpool is not just developing appliances that work with the Matter platform. They also joined the Matter working group, so they will be involved with future protocol updates, focusing on "supporting appliances." Matter already has support from more than 220 global companies, including Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and Google. In other words, a single smart home ecosystem is finally within our grasp. Until now, most smart devices have been tied to the communications protocol created by the parent company. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit