How to Find Out Which Kindle You Have

What to Know The quick version: Settings > Device Options > Device Info .

> > . The Device Info box has most important information about your Kindle, including model, generation, and serial number.



This article will tell you how to figure out which Kindle you have. Once you know the model, you can easily find every last detail about your Kindle.

How Do I Find My Kindle's Model?

Once you know which exact device you have, you’ll know what features and performance to expect. There are lots of reasons to keep this information in mind.

Different Kindle models have different screen sizes, storage, and network access.

Some older models aren't supported any more, so it may seem like your Kindle is broken when, in fact, the feature is no longer supported.

If you kept the box, check the outside. Your device’s model will probably be printed on a sticker.

Find Your Kindle's Model Name and Number on the Kindle Itself

As long as your Kindle works, you can find information about it in Device Info. Here’s where to find the model name and number.

Tap the More menu in the upper-right corner (three vertical dots), and then choose Settings. On some models, the More menu looks like three horizontal lines. Choose Device Options. Tap Device Info. Find your Kindle’s model name / number.

Device Info also includes information about your Kindle's firmware, network capabilities, and Wi-Fi MAC Address.

Find Your Kindle's Model on Amazon's Site

You can also find information about your device from your Amazon account. If your Kindle won’t turn on, follow these steps from the Amazon website.

Go to Accounts & Lists > Content & Devices. Hover over your account name to make this appear. Select Devices. It's in the menu bar. Select Kindle. Your devices will be listed with their model name and generation.

Menu options will change in appearance on different devices and firmware versions.



