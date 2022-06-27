Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Apple How to Know What App Is Using the Microphone on Your Mac That yellow dot on your menu bar means an app is listening By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Determine if Mac's microphone is in use See which app has microphone access How to adjust microphone access Frequently Asked Questions What to Know If you see a yellow dot next to the Control Center icon on your menu bar, an app is using your microphone. Click Control Center on the menu bar, to see the name of the app next to the yellow microphone icon. To adjust microphone access, System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Microphone. This article explains how to tell when an app is using the microphone on your Mac, including how to tell which apps have microphone access. How Do I Know if My Mac Microphone Is in Use? In macOS, you can tell if your microphone is currently in use by glancing at the menu bar. The menu bar has a Control Center icon, and you’ll see a yellow dot right next to that icon if your mic is currently in use. This is a useful security feature, because apps aren’t able to take active control of your mic without this dot showing up. How Do I Know What App Is Accessing My Mac’s Microphone? If you see a yellow dot on your menu bar, that means an app is currently accessing audio from your mic. To find out exactly what app is accessing your Mac’s microphone, you need to open the Control Center. Here’s how to see what app is accessing the microphone on your Mac: Click the Control Center icon on your menu bar. Look for a yellow microphone icon in the Control Center. The name of the app that’s accessing your microphone should be listed right next to the yellow microphone icon. How Do I Control Microphone Access On My Mac? The Security and Privacy options in macOS allow you to control what apps are allowed to access your microphone, and you can also see a list of apps that have requested permission in the past. Here’s how to control microphone access on a Mac: Open the Apple menu > System Preferences. Click Security & Privacy. Click Privacy. Click Microphone. This list shows the apps that have access to your microphone. To remove microphone access from an app, click the check mark next to that app. To grant access, click the empty box next to an app. FAQ How do I enable the microphone on my Mac? Go to the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Privacy > Microphone and make sure the toggle switch is On. Select the checkbox next to each app you want to allow microphone access. How do I use an external microphone with my Mac? To connect a microphone to your computer, plug it into a USB port on your Mac, or use Bluetooth to set up a wireless mic. Make sure the external mic is selected when using it with apps. How do I get rid of the microphone icon on my Mac? Turn off Mac Voice Control. Go to System Preferences > Accessibility > Voice Control and disable the Voice Control toggle switch. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit