Where to Recycle Old Computers for Cash

This article will show you four highly recommended places where you can trade-in old computers. Don't worry if you have private information on those old computers. Every single one of the following services will wipe the hard drive after receiving it.

While you can throw away or recycle old computers, why not make some quick cash from equipment you no longer need (or want)?

01 of 05 Best Buy Best Buy has a pretty extensive and well known trade-in program which accepts a wide variety of computer brands and some lesser known names like CyberPowerPC and iBUYPOWER. If your computer isn't on the list, you can enter in the computer's processor and RAM instead. The website comes with a helpful trade-in calculator which allows you to see how much you’ll be getting before bringing the computer to a store. In-store trade-ins aren’t available at every location, but Best Buy does give the option to mail-in the computer to Best Buy. Best Buy will give you a prepaid shipping label to print out, but you will need to purchase your own box. Best Buy pays with a gift card for in-person trade-ins or an e-gift card if you ship it, which you'll get 10 days from when Best Buy receives the computer.

02 of 05 Apple Trade-In If you have an old Mac laying around, you can take it back to Apple. The company has its own trade-in program where you'll be paid with an Apple Gift Card. The company will give you a quote for your machine, which you then take into an Apple Store to trade-in or use a prepaid trade-in kit to mail in the computer. The trade-in kit comes via the mail and has instructions on how to prepare your computer for shipment. Apple will also instruct you on how to move your Mac's data to a new Mac so nothing is lost And if you want to get an idea how much you’ll get, Apple provides an estimated trade-in value on the program’s front page.

03 of 05 CanitCash CanitCash will accept many different kinds of PCs and Macs, and is quite flexible with its payment options. The website can pay you through either PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or an Amazon gift card, just to name a few options. Payments are given the same or next day once the computer has been received and inspected. The site will give you an instant quote and offers free insured shipping. Cainitcash will even pick up the package for free with no hidden fees attached. And if you happen to disagree with the evaluation, CanitCash will return the computer to you for free.

04 of 05 It's Worth More It's Worth More is one of the most popular trade-in services on the internet with thousands of positive reviews. It shares similar service like instant quotes and a free prepaid shipping label. It's Worth More stands out with a bulk BuyBack program where you can send multiple computers and devices at once. Best of all, there's free shipping. The website has a great exchange rate offering hundreds of dollars for well kept laptops. Upon checkout, you're given the option to receive money via a paper check, PayPal, or Zelle transfer. While you're there, It's Worth More has an online store where you can buy certified used computers.